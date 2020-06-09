Birth announcements
BOESELAGER — To Benjamin and Holly (Yaunk) Boeselager of Grand Island, twin sons born June 4, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are John and Sue Yaunk and Michael and Cynthia Boeselager and great-grandparents are Gerald and Anita Boeselager, all of Lincoln.
STONE — To Nick and Megan (Borrell) Stone of Grand Island, a son born June 5, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.
KEASLING — To Jeff and Jordyn (Pfeiffer) Keasling of Trumbull, a son born June 2, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
VAN MARK — To Levi Van Mark and Hannah Hiatt of Marquette, a son born June 3, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are William and Kassie Hiatt of Superior and Larry and Laurie Van Mark of Grand Island. Great-grandparents are Scott Shreve of Kenesaw, Sandra and Terry Snyder of Rushville, Doug and Luella Hiatt of Superior, Jim and Jean Van Mark of Lexington and Loretta Kowalski.
FRIEDRICHSEN — To Daniel and Kira (Putscher) Friedrichsen of Palmer, a daughter born June 3, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Tim and Penny Putscher of St. Libory and John and Sue Friedrichsen of Palmer. Great-grandparents are Carmen Harrahill of Grand Island, Clarence and Sharlene Minor of Alda, Dorthea Fairbanks of Nebraska City and Don and Jean Putscher of Chehalis, Wash.
REULING — To Ethan and Michelle (Bittner) Reuling of Fullerton, a son born June 4, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Frank and Deb Bittner of Fullerton and Cristie Supernaw of Spalding. Great-grandparents are Norm and Sandy Metz of Tekamah.
Police/Sheriff
Grand Island Police
The crimes listed below are felonies.
— A report was taken of a physical altercation Friday, resulting in an injury, at 113 Lakeview Circle.
—Ed Sinner and Faysal Hirsi engaged in a physical disturbance Friday at 615 W. Second St. Neither party wanted to pursue charges.
— A female told police that her boyfriend assaulted her early Saturday at 716 Church Road. She said that during the assault he struck her, causing pain and bodily injury. The male left the scene prior to the officer’s arrival. Officers were later able to contact the man, who said he had been struck in the head with a frying pan during the altercation. Kaden A. Clauff was referred for third-degree domestic assault. Charlie C. Knefelkamp was referred for second-degree domestic assault
—Tri City Electric, 364 N. Walnut, reported that multiple tools were stolen out of an unlocked company vehicle while it was parked on its lot overnight.
— A man reported receiving a suspicious text message stating someone was paid to come and kill him.
— A woman reported being assaulted by the father of her child, causing bruising and marks on her face, arms and back. She stated he choked her causing her to not be able to breathe. The assault happened early Saturday on North Vine Street.
— Domino’s Pizza, 624 N. Webb Road, reported that a counterfeit $50 bill was used to pay for a pizza delivery Sunday morning.
—An adult female reported that she was threatened verbally by another adult female via telephone on Sunday morning.
—Kori Eckel reported a burglary to her apartment on North Vine Street. The front door was forced open between 2 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 p.m. Sunday. She said the suspect broke into the home and removed all of his items and two of hers.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested two people on warrants in three cases. There were 52 calls for service. For more information, visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
—Morrison Trucking of Alburnett, Iowa, reported criminal mischief Sunday morning at Bosselman’s.
— Travel Center of America in Wood River reported a theft of service Sunday night.
