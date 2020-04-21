Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— On Saturday, at 10 p.m., Grand Island police arrested Kevin Salpas after he reportedly pointed a loaded firearm at his wife and stepson during a verbal disturbance at 4327 Cambridge Road.
Police reported that Salpas pushed his stepson against a wall. The firearm was located inside the residence.
Salpas was arrested for two counts of terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony and child abuse.
— Also on Saturday, at 8:17 p.m., police responded to a Casey’s General Store at 1404 W. Second St. in reference to a report of terroristic threats being made.
Clerks reported that an intoxicated man threatened to shoot them after he was told to leave the store. Neither reported feeling threatened or wishing to pursue criminal action.
