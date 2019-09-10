Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Christian C. Munoz was cited for possession of a contraband controlled substance Schedule II (Vyvanse and lisdexamfetamine) and no proof of financial responsibility Saturday morning at Stolley Park and Blaine.
— A black 2002 GMC Envoy was stolen from a parking lot at 1615 S. Lincoln Ave. Friday or Saturday.7 The vehicle was unsecured with the keys inside.
— Lance Duester reported a stolen Prodeco Tech electric rear hub bicycle from his driveway at 704 S. Blaine Friday or Saturday.
— Sunday at about 3:10 p.m., Estela Villafuerte-Rodriguez reported being in an accident with another vehicle that left the scene. The accident was near 504 W. 11th St. She identified the other vehicle as a Grey Nissan Armada. A juvenile female was checked for injuries and taken to the hospital by a family member.
— Jose Martinez, 32, was arrested Saturday morning after, police say, he was found to be operating a vehicle while under the influence. He drove to the police department thinking his seats were moving, police say. The Grand Island man also admitted throwing a bag of methamphetamine and pipe out his window before coming to the Law Enforcement Center. In Hall County Court Monday, he was charged with DUI-alcohol, first offense, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance (meth). Preliminary hearing set for 10 a.m. Nov. 5.
— At about 2 a.m. Saturday, an officer observed a vehicle traveling west on Highway 30 from Old Highway 30 with no headlights or taillights. A traffic stop was conducted at 2901 Old Potash Highway. The driver, identified as David Carrion, was suspended with at least one prior conviction. Police say marijuana was found in the vehicle and marijuana, drug paraphernalia and suspected meth were found in the purse of passenger Kristina Gomez. Both were arrested for possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance. Carrion was charged with driving without headlights and driving during suspension. Gomez, a 35-year-old Doniphan resident, will have her preliminary hearing at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 5.
— Police stopped a driver Sunday morning who was allegedly traveling 56 mph in a residential/business zone, at North Front and North Cleburn. The odor of burned marijuana was coming from the vehicle, police say. The driver, Michael Goodman, admitted to having smoked marijuana the prior evening, police say. Police say he failed the standard field sobriety test. A marijuana roach was located in the car, as well as a glass pipe for ingesting methamphetamine and a quantity of meth in a baggy, which was inside a cigarette package between the driver’s seat and console. In Hall County Court Monday, Goodman, 42, was charged with DUI-alcohol, first offense, possession of a controlled substance, possession of 1 oz. or less of marijuana, first offense, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and transporting a child while intoxicated. Preliminary hearing set for 10:30 a.m. Nov. 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.