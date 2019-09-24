Birth announcements
KREUTZER —To Matthew and Amanda (Sasse) Kreutzer of Grand Island, a daughter born Aug. 26, 2019, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Gary and Anna Sasse of Nebraska City and Mark and Rita Kreutzer of Holdrege.
BELLAMY-EWOLDT — To Shaylie Bellamy and Gage Ewoldt of Grand Island, a daughter born Sept. 16, 2019, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Matt Bellamy of Cairo and Leslie and Rodger Spahr of Grand Island. Great-grandparent is Alice Bellamy of Cairo.
PETERS —To Nathan and Katelin (Hall) Peters of Grand Island, a son born Sept. 19, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Tom and Sheryl Peters and Sheri Whiteman/Brown, all of Grand Island, and Robert Hall of McCook. Great-grandparent is Lois Whiteman of Grand Island.
JENSEN — To Donald Jensen Jr. and Aubrie Brown of St. Paul, a son born Sept. 15, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Shannon Evango of Bloomfield, N.M., Darren Brown of Huntley, Ill., and Don and Patricia Jensen of St. Paul.
SACK — To Raymond Sack and Chante Harrison of Chapman, a son born Sept. 17, 2019, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
HARDENBERGER — To Shannon Hardenberger and Austin Kelly of Cairo, a son born Sept. 16, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Tim and Wanda Kelly of Wood River, Susan Heimbuch and David Mason, both of Hastings, David Hardenberger of Cairo and the late Nancy Hardenberger. Great-grandparent is Norma Smith of Sargent.
CHRISTENSEN — To Seth and Jessica (Helwick) Christensen of Hastings, a son born Sept. 13, 2019, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— A 17-year-old male was arrested Saturday at 2013 N. Oak for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernala, obstruction of a police officer and possesssion of an alcoholic beverage by a minor. The juvenile ran from police to avoid arrest. Police said he possessed, among other things, marijuana and cash gained from selling marijuana.
— A 15-year-old female reported a sexual assault that took place Sept. 16.
— A stolen vehicle was driven through a garage door early Monday at 209 W. 20th St.
— A parent reported that her juvenile daughter was sexually assaulted four years ago.
— Equitable Federal Savings Bank, 113 N. Locust St., reported Friday that a female opened a checking account and deposited checks that were returned. She withdrew money from the bank. The bank suspects fraud.
— Kunu Omer, 41, was contacted early Saturday as the driver of a car at West Third and North Blaine. Police say he turned into oncoming traffic and crossed the center line. Omer admitted to drinking alcohol earlier in the night, police say. He submitted to a preliminary breath test that showed he was over the legal limit. Police say Khat was located inside the vehicle. In Hall County Court, he was charged with DUI-alcohol, first offense; driving left of center; improper turn, and possession of a controlled substance.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested nine people on warrants in nine cases. There were 83 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
— A juvenile male was cited for assault early Sunday morning. The complainant was an adult male.
— A juvenile male was cited for domestic assault early Sunday morning in eastern Hall County. The complainant was a juvenile female.
— A female was arrested in Alda Sunday night for possession of a controlled substance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.