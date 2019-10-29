Births
THORNTON — To Dustin and Kari (Sawyer) Thornton of Grand Island, a daughter born Oct. 24, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis.
HOLROYD — To Anthony Holroyd and Ashley Meister of Grand Island, a son born Oct. 24, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Police/Sheriff
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— The possible sexual assault of a 4-year-old female was reported. This is an ongoing investigation.
— A burglary was reported Sunday afternoon at 1115 W. Koenig St. Officers searched the residence and found signs of forced entry on the back door. Officers then conducted a thorough search of the residence and found no one inside the home. At this time, no property is believed to have been taken. The case is still under investigation.
— Alejandro Paulino Cordoba was arrested for robbery, third-degree domestic assault and criminal mischief totaling $1,000 early Saturday following a domestic assault at 205 S. Pine St. Maria Guadalupe Sandoval Garcia told police that her boyfriend, Cordoba, pushed her, causing her physical pain. She said he then took her phone. Cordoba, contacted at 513 N. Adams St., had Garcia’s phone, police say. The phone was returned to Garcia, and she reported that Cordoba had caused damage to it.
— Police stopped Pete Medellin for speeding Friday morning at Highway 30 and Talc Drive. A records check showed that Medellin had a suspended Nebraska license. When initially contacted, police say Medellin provided a false name. In searching the vehicle, police located individually packaged marijuana in the back seat, near the feet of Phoenix Geiger. Geiger admitted the bag in which the marijuana was located belonged to him. Geiger was cited for possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana with intent to distribute. In Hall County Court Monday, Medellin was charged with false reporting and driving under suspension.
— A 17-year-old male was referred, after using a knife to cause fear in a 16-year-old male at 1124 W. Second St. Friday afternoon. Juvenile Probation was contacted. The 17-year-old was referred for terroristic threats and use of a weapon (non-firearm) to commit a felony.
— On Saturday, police received a report of a threat being made at Walnut Middle School. A parent reported that his 14-year-old son had been threatened by another juvenile. The case is still under investigation.
— Police responded to Casey’s General Store at 1404 W. Second St. Friday evening to investigate an allegation of sexual assault of a 5-year-old girl. The case is under investigation.
— A burglary was reported at 1024 N. Eddy St. Saturday. A woman reported that her son’s Samsung tablet was stolen while the residence was left unoccupied for about 20 minutes.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested 10 people on warrants in 11 cases. There were 75 calls for service.
— Cameron White reported a burglary Saturday at 4385 W. Stolley Park Road in Alda.
— Charles Koch of Doniphan reported criminal mischief Friday at 202 W. Pine St.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Brandy Kay Guerrero, 45, Lincoln, theft by shoplifting totaling $0 to $500, third or subsequent offense, 365 days in jail with credit for 60 days served.
Hall County Court
— Julie A. Ogden, 52, Wood River, was charged with tampering with physical evidence and false reporting of a misdemeanor, both on Aug. 2. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 6.
— Gregorio E. Tercero-Perez, 19, Grand Island, leaving accident, failure to furnish info, first offense, nine months probation. Also guilty of DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, nine months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days; refusal to submit to pretest, nine months probation, and two counts of disturbing the peace, nine months probation for each.
— Shauna M. Kelly, 23, Hastings, two counts of attempt of a Class 4 felony, 18 months probation for each.
— Cole Anderson, 33, Grand Island, third-degree assault, 270 days in jail.
