Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— On Saturday, Grand Island Police reported that a vehicle was observed pulling into Super Saver parking lot off of Third Street around 2 a.m. Voluntary contact was made with the occupants of the vehicle, as they exited the vehicle. According to the police, the driver, who was identified as Alfonso Arvizo, had residual green leafy substance that was suspected to be marijuana all over the front of his torso and pant legs.
Police also reported there was a bag of “green leafy substance” on the driver side floor board in plain view of the officers. The vehicle and occupants were searched where additional drug and paraphernalia items were found.
Arvizo was cited for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The 17-year-old female was cited for possession of a controlled substance.
— On Friday, at 6:38 p.m. at 2303 Park Drive, Grand Island police were dispatched to a disturbance. When they arrived, officers observed a 17-year-old male arguing with a female next to a black SUV that had all of the windows broken out as well as door panels ripped off.
While attempting to keep the juvenile male separated from the female. Police reported the male juvenile would not follow the officers’ commands. He resisted officers as they attempted to place him into double locked handcuffs.
After further investigation the 17-year-old male was referred by police for criminal mischief, resisting arrest and obstructing a police officer.
— Police responded to 4044 Gold Core Road over the weekend where an employee for Jeff Gannon reported that a 48-inch deck John Deere zero turn riding lawn mower had been stolen from the south parking lot at Pentair’sometime between Oct. 16 and Oct. 18.
— Grand Island Police responded to a reported burglary at 536 E. 18th Street. There, Jonathan Mundo and Luis Rivera told officers that an unknown subject entered their residence and stole some items sometime between Oct. 18 and Oct. 19.
— On Sunday, at 7:40 p.m., Grand Island Police responded to a reported domestic assault on West Division Street. There, police found that Darel Menagh violated a domestic abuse protection order and assaulted a woman. Menagh had an active bench warrant for his arrest in California. He was referred for domestic abuse protection order violation and domestic assault in the 3rd degree.
