Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Anderson Ford reported a 2019 silver Ford Eagle was stolen from its lot at 120 N. Diers. The vehicle was taken sometime between when they did inventory on Sept. 1 and Sept. 24, when a customer wanted to look at the vehicle and it wasn’t there.
— Starlet Schweigert told police her ex-husband had physically assaulted her in her home at 2323 Bellwood Drive early Sunday prior to officers’ arrival. She reported he had pushed her out of the way to enter her residence and began to assault her when she told him to leave. She also said her juvenile son fought with him to get him off of her. The suspect was not on the scene when officers arrived. The case is open.
— Richard G. Davidson, 55, was charged Monday with possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possessing or consuming from an open alcohol container and failure to appear when on bail for a felony. Police say he was slumped over behind the wheel of a vehicle at 2436 Taylor Ave. Saturday. He was contacted with the key in the ignition and an open container of alcohol in his vehicle, police say. Preliminary hearing set for 10:30 a.m. Nov. 22.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested eight people on warrants in nine cases. There were 69 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
— A female was referred Sunday for domestic assault and theft.
— Rod Losee reported criminal mischief to a vehicle Saturday at 113 E. Brooklyn St. in Doniphan.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Jacob Wild, 23, Bellevue, attempt of a Class 4 felony, four days in jail, 18 months probation, $450 probation fee.
Hall County Court
— Kyle J. Sharp, 22, Grand Island, assault — threatening another in a menacing manner, 12 months probation, $300 probation fee. Also guilty of third-degree domestic assault and criminal mischief totaling $0 to $500, 12 months probation for each.
— Bobi Martinez-Carretero, 36, Grand Island, theft by shoplifting totaling $0 to $500, second offense, 364 days in jail.
— April R. Stout, 31, Grand Island, was charged with third-degree domestic assault, third-degree assault of an officer or health-care professional and possession or use of drug paraphernalia, all on Thursday. Preliminary hearing set for 3 p.m. Nov. 12.
— Jose Martinez, 32, Grand Island, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and second-offense DUI-alcohol, both on Friday. Preliminary hearing set for 10 a.m. Nov. 5.
Driving Under the Influence: Hallie J. Dory, 22, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.
