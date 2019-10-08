Birth announcements
HOSTETLER — To Malachi Hostetler and Kaylee Tagel of Grand Island, a son born Oct. 3, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Travis Tagel, Ramona Lehn and Jeremy and Lori Hostetler, all of Grand Island.
Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Shoplifting was reported at Riddles Jewelry in the Conestoga Mall. Suspects stole 15 necklaces, valued at a total of $21,856. Case is open.
— On Friday at 9:37 a.m., probation was making contact with probationer Jose Negrete-Aguilera at 518 E Capital Ave #40. During contact a handgun was observed lying on a couch. Negrete-Aguilera admitted to possessing the firearm, and subsequently relinquished a set of “brass knuckles.” Negrete-Aguilera was arrested for the firearm. During a Miranda interview, prior to the search warrant, Negrete-Aguilera admitted to having possessed a large amount of methamphetamine at the residence. A search warrant was then conducted on the residence. A large amount of methamphetamine, U.S. currency and an additional firearm was collected as evidence. Andrea Gall claimed ownership of the methamphetamine and money that was seized. Negrete-Aguilera was arrested for possession of a weapon (firearm) by a prohibited person, possession of a weapon (brass knuckles) by a prohibited person, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute over 140 grams, and possession of money in violation of the controlled substance act. Gall was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute over 140 grams, and possession of money in violation of the controlled substance act.
— On Friday, a female student at Walnut Middle School reported threats made by a male student who also attends Walnut. A 13-year-old juvenile was referred for terroristic threats.
— On Friday, officers were dispatched to 2323 Bellwood Drive, #213, in reference to a burglary that had occurred between 11:30 p.m. Thursday and 10 p.m. Friday. The resident said someone had broke the front window of her residence and stole approximately $6,000 worth of property.
— On Saturday, Bryan Ladeaux was arrested at 823 W. Fifth St. for failing to register on the sex offender registry.
— At 10:50 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a dispute between roommates at 324 W. Koenig St.. Apt 1. Ahmed Waris told his roommate and officers he was going to shoot his roommate in the face with a shotgun. Waris was arrested for terroristic threats.
— Farah Abdihakim was arrested after it was determined he provided a false name during a traffic stop on May 30. Farah provided the name of Badal Egal during the stop, therefore the citation was issued to Badal Egal. Farah was arrested for criminal impersonation.
— A forced entry and theft of items was reported at 3027 W. Capital Ave., Apt. 17. The victim was out of town when the burglary occurred.
— Yanet Fernandez-Perez was arrested after she pushed a woman to enter her apartment at 520 E. 15th St. after she was told to leave. When Perez pushed the woman, she caused injury to her arm. Perez also told the woman that she was going to assault her and kill her while she sat in the kitchen while ignoring being told to leave. Perez was arrested for domestic assault, terroristic threats and trespassing.
— Officers responded Sunday to 118 E. 13th St. and listened to recordings of a female threatening violence and bodily injury to another female. Allyson Inks was referred for terroristic threats.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested seven people on warrants in 10 cases. There were 84 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
