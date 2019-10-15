Birth announcements
PANOWICZ — To John and Sarita (Goedeken) Panowicz of Cairo, a daughter born Oct. 1, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Mike and Patti Panowicz of Cairo and Loren and Michelle Goedeken of Hebron. Great-grandparents are Garnet Goedeken and Fred and Renee Bellum, all of Columbus.
Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— The Salvation Army reported a burglary that occurred Thursday or Friday. Someone forced entry into a locked office when the facility was closed.
— Lizy Emerson-Martinez reported fraudulent bank activity on Saturday. She told police that $1,577.74 had been paid out of her bank account without her authorization. Police say it appears the crime was committed by someone who had previous access to her card or her account.
— William Henry reported a burglary Saturday night at 2724 La Mar Ave. The door and door frame were damaged.
— Police stopped a car early Monday at South Cherry and Memorial Drive for failing to signal before 100 feet. Isaiah Vogt was identified as the driver. In a probable cause search of the vehicle, police located Precious Thompson hiding under blankets in the back seat. Officers had called out for any passengers in the vehicle to exit prior to searching the vehicle. Thompson had an active Hall County warrant and was placed under arrest. Vogt was found to have provided transportation and disguise as a means of avoiding discovery. He was arrested for being an accessory to a felony.
Hall County Sheriff
No information was provided Monday because of the holiday. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
