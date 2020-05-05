Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
— Samantha Sage reported Saturday that Cory Romero had punched her in the left side of the head, causing pain and injury, at 915 W. Third St. She also said Romero had choked her for approximately 20 seconds. Sage said she was unable to breathe while she was being choked. Police say she had injuries consistent with being punched and choked. While officers were present, police say, Romero spiked Sage’s phone on the sidewalk, breaking it. Romero was arrested for strangulation, third-degree domestic assault and criminal mischief.
— Police responded to 2106 Grand Island Ave. Sunday evening regarding a report of intoxication. It was reported that an intoxicated, Hispanic, bald male was standing in the middle of the street stumbling into yards. Upon arrival, officers were told the man had left in a white sedan. The sedan was located traveling westbound on College Street from the area and a traffic stop was conducted. A male matching the man’s description, later identified as Efrain Sebastian, exited the vehicle. Police say he did not comply with orders to get back in the vehicle. A record check showed that Sebastian’s driver’s license was revoked and he had a prior conviction for driving during revocation and two prior convictions for DUI. Standardized field sobriety tests were refused. He refused to provide a preliminary breath test sample. He was placed under arrest and read the post-arrest advisement form. He denied consent for a chemical test of his blood and refused to provide a chemical test of his breath (intoxilyzer). Sebastian was arrested for operating a motor vehicle during revocation with a prior arrest, third-offense DUI , obstruction, refusal to test (PBT) and refusal to test (intoxilyzer).
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested two people on warrants in three cases. There were 35 calls for service. For more information, visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
— An adult female reported a sexual assault in southwestern Hall County Saturday night. A male was arrested.
— Mark Whaley reported a theft Friday at 308 Ninth St. W. in Wood River.
