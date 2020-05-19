Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— On Saturday around 4:11 a.m., a white vehicle was observed turning northbound onto Cleburn Street from Division Street spinning the tires with the engine at a high RPM. A traffic stop was initiated at Second and Cleburn streets. As the officer was approaching the vehicle, the vehicle sped off from the stop and turned westbound onto Second Street. The vehicle was located shortly afterwards parked. The driver, a 15 year old male, took off on foot from the vehicle. He was given verbal commands to stop and he continued to run. The juvenile male was caught and found to have no driver’s license. His mother was contacted and he was released to her with a citation for flight to avoid arrest, no operator’s license, obstructing a police officer and exhibition of speed.
— A 16 year old male was contacted Saturday at 257 S. Vine St. after driving recklessly through the parking lot of Auto Zone and fleeing the area at a high rate of speed through a residential area. The juvenile male had an odor of alcohol coming from his person and admitted to consuming a beer. He also admitted to eluding police and only having a learner’s permit. He also had two passengers under the age of 16 during this incident who he also had provided alcoholic beverages to. The juvenile male was cited for DUI, no operator’s license, willful reckless driving, procuring to minor, flight to avoid arrest, transporting a minor under 16 year old while intoxicated and minor in possession.
— Officers were detailed to the area of Ashton and Memorial Drive on Saturday in reference to an intoxicated male urinating in public. The male was reported to be on the porch of 403 S. Vine St. prior to officers arriving on scene. The male was observed breaking the front door with a flower pot that was sitting on the porch. The man doesn’t reside at this residence nor did he know the occupants. The victims were terrorized by this incident as they feared their lives were in danger. The male was identified as Luis Macario Hernandez after he was placed under arrest for burglary.
— On Saturday an officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Sherman Avenue and Faidley Avenue on a white 4-door Toyota Camry that had just been involved in a hit and run accident. Bryan Gomez Ordonez was contacted exiting the vehicle. Ordonez was the only occupant of the vehicle. After further investigation Ordonez was cited for no operator’s license and he was also cited for tampering with physical evidence due to driving the vehicle away from the scene of an accident.
— On Saturday a possible burglary was reported at the Store It Yourself storage units, Unit #27, at 125 N. Custer Ave. Officers are attempting to contact the registered user of the unit. Case remains open.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested nine people on warrants in nine cases on Friday. There were 39 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
