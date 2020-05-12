Birth Announcements
BARWICK — To Blake and Carissa (Soukup) Barwick of Hastings, a son born April 16, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Gene and Cindy Soukup of O’Neill, Scott and Steph Barwick of Juniata, Michelle Brown of Phillipsburg, Kan., and Mike Brown of Grand Island.
WOLINSKI — To Derek and Tonya (Wysocki) Wolinski of Elba, a son born April 15, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
MCINTYRE — To Jordan and Molly (Merrill) McIntyre of Hastings, a daughter born April 16, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
— Police went to 2909 LaMar Ave. Friday in response to a disturbance call. It was reported a male and female were arguing over keys. The female was determined to be pregnant with Jordan Barker’s child. During the argument, it was reported that Barker pushed the female, causing bodily injury to her finger. Due to the woman being pregnant with Barker’s child the criminal charge was enhanced. Barker was arrested for third-degree domestic assault (enhanced).
— Angelia Brown reported being assaulted Friday by her intimate partner, Christopher Lopez, causing bodily injury and pain. She also said he stole items that belonged to her prior to leaving. When officers contacted Lopez, police say he provided a false name, and in a search of his property officers recovered marijuana and THC oil. Lopez was arrested for possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, false reporting, theft (involving more than $1,500), second-degree domestic assault with a dangerous instrument, with prior arrests.
— Anastacio Jacobo reported a trailer was taken from the south side of the street, at 418 E. Fourth St., after his business closed, between Thursday and Friday. The trailer was later recovered.
— Quentin Lager reported a burglary Saturday at 2512 Chanticleer St. He said his apartment had been entered and items were taken from inside of it, including several firearms. Case is open.
— Early Monday morning, police responded to an accident at 204 N. Walnut St. A male had reportedly run from the crash. After completion of the investigation, Jose Ruiz admitted to driving the vehicle, police say. Ruiz said he was attempting to flee from another driver, sped around the corner and struck a tree. An administrative records check revealed Ruiz had a suspended Nebraska operator’s license. He was issued a citation for leaving the scene of a personal-injury accident, driving under suspension and reckless driving.
— Mallory Cacy reported a burglary to her detached garage at 2505 W. Anna St. Someone entered the garage through an unlocked window and went through the property in her vehicle between Saturday and Sunday. She believes the burglar entered her open screened-in porch and went through property.
— Police were called to a disturbance Sunday at 1004 S. Clark St. Jared Ummel told police an individual threatened him with a screwdriver and threatened to kill him.
Law enforcement arrested six people on six warrants. There were 35 calls for service.
— Sergio Vargas Cardona of Kingswood, Texas, reported a theft Friday from Bosselman’s, 3335 Wood River Road.
