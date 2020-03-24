Police/Sheriff
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— A man reported his Menard’s charge card was somehow used by unknown persons to charge $3,233.20 to his account. The man said he had his card in his possession during the time of the reported use, Feb. 12-14.
— A burglary was reported at 2411 Kruse Ave., Apt. 3, on March 18 or 19. Holli Rohloff and Nichole Sallinger reported items were stolen from inside the locked apartment. Rohloff believes someone popped the front door security chain off the door and entered the apartment.
— A domestic assault was reported Saturday at 716 N. Custer. Darian Candle reported she was struck in the face by Sierra Pavlik. She told police that Shawn Pavlik grabbed her by the neck, causing her to black out. She said that Sierra and Shawn Pavlik were kicking and punching her while she was on the ground. Officers observed she had several bloody abrasions to the right side of her face. She had a laceration under her chin and several bruises on her torso, hips and legs. Shawn Pavlik was arrested for strangulation and third-degree domestic assault. Sierra Pavlik was cited for third-degree assault.
— Police investigated an assault that took place at 9:24 p.m. Sunday at 106 W. Fourth St. Police were dispatched to Tabares Bar in reference to a disturbance where a man was hit in the head with a beer bottle by another man. Pantaleon Us Mendez was escorted by officers to Tabares Bar and Grill staff and identified as the man who hit Axel Alvarez-Gonzalez in the head with a beer bottle. Mendez was arrested for use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and second degree assault.
— Police investigated an attempted burglary that happened between March 18-20 at 2215 W. Third St. Robin Rivera reported her storage unit had been broken into. Police said she was unable to advise if any items were stolen at this time.
