Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Justin Lewellyn, 20, of Aurora, was contacted Saturday night in the parking lot of Dr. John’s Lingerie Novelty Boutique. As police spoke with him, a bag of marijuana was allegedly located on the center console. During a search of Lewellyn, police say two pills were located in his pocket. The pills were determined to be hydrocodone. After conducting a standard field sobriety test, police say he showed signs of impairment. In Hall County Court Monday, he was charged with possession of a controlled substance, DUI-alcohol, first offense, and possession of 1 ounce or less of marijuana, first offense. Preliminary hearing set for 11 a.m. April 21.
— On Sunday morning, officers contacted Taitiana Bryce at the Travel Lodge Motel, 1311 S. Locust. Police say she was found to have a controlled substance in her pocket. She was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance.
— Sue Elson reported Sunday that someone entered her residence at 618 E. Eighth St. and stole items from within. The case is open.
— Anderson Naranjo, 40, was arrested following a traffic stop at Second Street and Tilden on Sunday. Naranjo was driving a black Honda Accord and found to be driving without a Nebraska operator’s license. After he was arrested, police say they found drug paraphernalia and drugs while doing a vehicle inventory. In Hall County Court on Monday, he was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, having no operator’s license, no proof of insurance, no valid registration and making an improper turn. Preliminary hearing set for 2 p.m. April 20.
— Ibrahim Gebeira reported that a gray 2009 Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from 2423 W. 18th St. on Friday. The vehicle was later recovered.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested five people on warrants in nine cases. There were 33 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
— Tara Cohl reported vandalism Sunday at 112 S. Engleman Road.
Court report
Hall County Court
— An arrest warrant was issued for Stasha Atkin, 37, Golden, Colo., for committing theft by deception totaling $1,500 to $4,999 on Feb. 7.
— Tiffany A. Reinders, 42, Grand Island, was charged with committing theft by deception totaling $1,500 to $4,999 on Oct. 1. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. March 18.
— Patricia R. Soule, 30, Omaha, was charged with committing theft by unlawful taking totaling more than $5,000 on Oct. 19. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. March 18.
— Makenzie A. Royle, 21, Grand Island, was charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest (felony) and having no operator’s license, both on Feb. 17. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. March 18.
Driving Under the Influence: Brianna R. Hansen, 24, Grand Island, enhanced DUI or refusal to be tested with one prior conviction, $1,000 fine, 30 days in jail, 24 months probation, driver’s license revoked two years, no driving for 45 days. Mario G. Hurtado-Munoz, 27, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, second offense, $500 fine, 10 days in jail, 12 months probation, driver’s license revoked 18 months, no driving 45 days.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.