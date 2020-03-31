Birth announcements
RYAN — To Vincent and Alisa (Schuster) Ryan of Grand Island, a daughter born March 23, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Gary and Diana Schuster of North Platte and Steve and Kim Ryan of Grand Island. Great-grandparents are Gene Schuster, Nadine Iversen and William and Joyce Ryan, all of Grand Island.
— A woman reported her apartment at 104 E. Ninth St. was broken into Friday. The apartment was cleared and $8,000 was taken. There was an exterior window that was open at the front of the residence. No damage, evidence or witnesses were found during the investigation.
— Abdi Yusuf reported being threatened Saturday night at 507 W. Second St.
— Jad and Del Knox reported a burglary at 1220 E. Capital Ave. The burglary occurred between Jan. 1 and Sunday. Entry was gained through a back window. Multiple items of value were taken.
— Andrew Ryan reported theft at 1207 Walnut St. in Wood River.
— Jorge Alvarez-Sanchez, 47, Grand Island, second-degree domestic assault, three years in jail with credit for 366 days served, 18 months post-release supervision. Also guilty of committing child abuse intentionally with no injury, three years in jail with credit for 366 days served, 18 months post-release supervision. Sentences will be served consecutively.
— Austyn A. Ladd, 25, Grand Island, two counts of assault by threatening another in a menacing manner, for each fined $300 and sentenced to 90 days in jail with credit for 100 days. Also ordered to pay restitution of $2,546.98 to J&L Pipeline. Also guilty of second-degree criminal trespass, 90 days in jail with credit for 100 days. Sentences will be served concurrently.
— Joseph L. Wooden, 63, Dannebrog, refusal to submit to test, first offense, $500 fine, nine months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days. Also guilty of first-offense resisting arrest, $50 fine, nine months probation.
