Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Responding to a disturbance Friday night at 1812 W. 12th St., officers contacted Mario Chavez-Sisneroz and a known female. The female reported that Chavez-Sisneroz struck her multiple times with his hands and feet causing visible injury. She said she attempted to leave the residence and Chavez-Sisneroz grabbed her hair and pulled her back, preventing her from leaving. The woman also said he strangled her with his hands, causing her to not be able to breathe or see.
Chavez-Sisneroz and the female have a child in common and the child was present during the incident. As police attempted to place Chavez-Sisneroz under arrest, he fled from officers and was told to stop multiple times, according to the police media report. He was apprehended a few blocks away from the incident. A record check showed he had two prior domestic assault convictions.
Chavez-Sisneroz was arrested for escape, strangulation, third-degree domestic assault with two prior convictions, obstruction, resisting arrest, child abuse and second-degree false imprisonment.
— A female reported her ex-boyfriend, Carlos Cervantes, assaulted her, leaving bruises and cuts, and stole her phone. She said he returned and entered her house to take her iPad then smashed it on the ground. The alleged crimes occurred between June 17 and Friday at 301 E. Seventh St. Cervantes was arrested for burglary, domestic assault, theft and criminal mischief.
— Tyler Cruse reported a burglary Friday at 2214 George St. Someone forced entry into his residence and took items.
— Julia Soto reported being punched by her boyfriend, Salvador Gonzalez, on Saturday at 1803 W. North Front St. Soto said she was punched in the face multiple times and strangled while in her car at the White Horse. Police say she is pregnant with Gonzalez’s child. Soto had visible injuries to her face and neck. Gonzalez was arrested for third-degree domestic assault on a pregnant woman and strangulation.
— Officers responded to a disturbance Sunday night at Pioneer Park. When police arrived, they observed a female, identified as Nyawargar Yiel, striking a male in the face. After speaking with witnesses, police determined that Yiel struck the male repeatedly and proceeded to pick up a stick and continue to strike him with the stick. Yiel was arrested for second-degree domestic assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
Hall County Sheriff
No information was received Monday.
Visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
