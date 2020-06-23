Police/Sheriff
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Joshua Ditter was arrested early Monday following an alleged domestic assault at 510 E. 15th St. Ditter was allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, Hunter Price, when two females attempted to intervene and stop Ditter. While one of the females was trying to separate Price from Ditter, police noted, Ditter grabbed the female by the throat, causing her pain and impeding her breathing. This female did have new scratch to the front of her jugular notch, police noted. Both females later assisted Price into her residence when Ditter confronted them once again, assaulting the second female by striking her on the chest, according to police. Ditter was arrested for third-degree assault and strangulation.
— A 28-year-old woman reported a domestic assault early Sunday. She told police she is in an intimate relationship with the suspect, who strangled her, threw her on the ground and punched her. A referral has been made for third-degree domestic assault and strangulation.
— Ross Richardson reported three females entered his garage at 4036 Lillie Drive and stole numerous items between 2 and 3 a.m. Friday. Taken were a Toro lawnmower valued at $800, a Stanley power washer worth $200 and a $100 Heat Buddy propane heater.
— Javier Martinez-Rodriguez reported his 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche was stolen Thursday from his driveway at 206 W. 16th St. The case is still under investigation.
— Werner Painting, 1207 W. South Front St., reported a burglary to the business late Thursday or early Friday. A brick was used to break a window to gain access to the building and spray paint was stolen.
— The reporting party received a group text message that made a threat to a business at a specific time. The threat was made Saturday afternoon. The complainant was Casey’s General Store, 420 N. Broadwell.
— Police received a report of a sexual assault involving a 7-year-old girl. The crime occurred Friday or Saturday.
— Officers responded to Dollar General, 2121 N. Broadwell Ave., about 7 a.m. Sunday in regard to a burglar alarm. Police found a window to the front of the business broken out with pieces of asphalt around. The building was cleared and there appeared to be nothing taken. Damage to the building was estimated to be $1,000. Evidence was taken from the scene to be processed.
— Hilario Alcorta III reported that his North Face backpack was stolen out of his vehicle on Thursday or Friday at 121 W. 23rd St. The backpack had his Apple iPad and Apple laptop in it.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested 12 people on warrants in 13 cases. There were 46 calls for service.
