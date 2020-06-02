Birth announcements
TRUONG — To Van Truong and Trang Phan of Grand Island, a daughter born May 24, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.
ACOSTA — To Ulises and Sophia (Aguayo) Acosta of Grand Island, a son born May 26, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.
PARMLEY — To Michael Parmley and Brittany Calvin of Grand Island, a son born May 26, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Dave and Dianne Parmley and Vicki Hellbusch, all of Grand Island, Donna Calvin of St. Paul and the late James Calvin. Great-grandparents are Dave and Joann Bailey of Grand Island.
VLIEGER — To Todd and Melinda (Rathman) Vlieger of Aurora, twin daughters born May 21, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Bruce and Denise Rathman of Farwell and Steve and Verla Vlieger of Mitchell, S.D. Great-grandparents are Jerry and Gloria Rathman of Farwell.
KLINGINSMITH — To Bryan Klinginsmith and Tara Baker of Grand Island, a son born May 27, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Bill and Doris Klinginsmith of Grand Island and Scott and Susanne Guthrie of Lincoln. Great-grandparents are Evelyn Kurs of Worms and Connie Guthrie of Hastings.
YAGER — To Whitnee and Jessa (Hoyt) Yager of Grand Island, a son born May 28, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Kenna Hoyt, Michael Sonderoth and Kerry and Janet Yager, all of Grand Island.
BROWN — To Cody and Ashton (Kroeker) Brown of Henderson, a daughter born May 27, 2020, at Henderson Health Care in Henderson. Grandparents are Bob and Connie Brown and Jay and Marilyn Kroeker. Great-grandparents are Jerry and Marian Brown, Arvid and Darlene Janzen, Doris Kroeker and Charlotte Harders.
— Friday afternoon, officers were dispatched to the area of 1215 S. Lincoln St. for a weapons offense. Emmanuel Varela Jr. said his vehicle had been shot sometime after 12:30 a.m. Friday at 3111 College St.
— An officer responded to Conoco One Stop, 2105 W. Second St., in regard to a burglary, which took place late Sunday or early Monday. The front window was broken and various Juul items, White Owl cigars and 50 ml bottles of alcohol were stolen. Officers located two individuals matching the description of the suspects in a vehicle near Third and Harrison streets. Officers attempted to contact the individuals and both fled on foot from the vehicle. They were apprehended and identified. One was a 13-year-old female, the other a 14-year-old male. Police say stolen items were located on the female and near where the male was apprehended. A search of the vehicle located the rest of the stolen items. After contacting the vehicle’s owner, it was determined the vehicle was stolen. The owner identified damage to the vehicle’s decals and side panel. The vehicle had been involved in 16 incidents of criminal mischief prior in the day where windows were shot out with a BB gun. A BB gun was located in the vehicle. Both juveniles were cited for 16 counts of criminal mischief, burglary, obstruction, being a minor in possession of tobacco and alcohol and theft by unlawful taking.
— Arturo Arvizo was cited for terroristic threats Sunday night. A woman said Arvizo, who had been at El Tabares Bar and Grill, threatened to kill her by moving his thumb across his neck, which frightened her.
— Thomas Canil will be referred for domestic assault and intentional child abuse following an incident Sunday on the 500 block of West Fifth Street. A woman told police that Canil punched her in the face after a verbal argument. The woman, who was taken to the CHI Health St. Francis emergency room, had a nasal fracture. A 10-year-old boy was present during the incident.
— Officers responded to Casey’s General Store, 420 N. Broadwell Ave., at 12:09 a.m. Monday regarding a burglary due to a glass break sensor triggering the alarm. The case is open.
— Phillip Vanbibber reported a motor vehicle theft, which occurred late Saturday or early Sunday. Someone took his 2004 Ford F150 from the parking lot of his apartment at 3720 W. State St. The keys were inside the vehicle in the cupholder. The truck was unlocked.
— Two motor vehicle thefts were reported in Cairo late Sunday night. One belonged to William Brown of 208 Suez St. The other belonged to Tyler Schultz of 406 Said St.
