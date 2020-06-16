Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The crimes listed below are felonies.
— Officers responded to 439 Dodge St. where a woman and two small children were dropped off and would not leave the residence Friday night. A woman later identified as Paige Garrison was contacted with her two juvenile children, a girl and a boy, and a small dog. When officers contacted Paige and her children, the boy was found not wearing shoes and had small cuts on his feet. While conducting the investigation, Paige tried to leave the scene with her children. Paige was advised not to leave and did not follow officer’s instructions. While she was being detained she reportedly assaulted a deputy by forcibly pinching his arm and stomping on his left foot. Paige was placed under arrest for assault on a police officer — third degree, possession of stolen property and child abuse.
— A man was cited after drugs were found in the hotel room he was staying in and he admitted they were his. He was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
— Aaron Mower reported his green 1993 Kawasaki KX250 was stolen from a locked detached garage at 222 W. Ninth St. The latch to the garage door was broken. The burglary occurred between June 8 and June 12.
— Super Saver loss prevention reported observing a man conceal items in a bag. While at the cash register the man fled the scene, leaving the merchandise behind. He had two active warrants, which were confirmed. The man was arrested for 3rd offense shoplifting, a Hall County warrant and a Hamilton County warrant.
— A blue Nissan Altima was observed traveling northbound on Pine Street with no visible in-transits or plates. A traffic stop was conducted near Pine Street and Koenig Street. The driver, a male, was issued a warning for the expired registration. Due to the known drug residence the vehicle had left, the inconsistent destinations(stories) and the occupants who are known drug users, the officer and his K9 were requested to assist, after the man denied consent to search the vehicle. While officer deployed his K9, the man admitted to possessing controlled substances. A crystalline substance and paraphernalia were removed from his left shorts pocket. The vehicle was searched and which led to additional paraphernalia being found. The man was placed under arrest for possession of controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
— Officers were dispatched to CHI Health St. Francis ER in reference to a juvenile female possibly being sexually assaulted. This is still and ongoing investigation. The incident occurred between June 10 and June 14.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested 10 people on warrants in 11 cases. There were 14 calls for service. For more information, visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
