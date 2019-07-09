Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Police arrested Domingo Riz Ruiz Friday morning for allegedly trying to break in to a vacant house at 318 E. 10th St. He did not gain entry but damaged the front door. Police say Ruiz, 19, was under the influence of alcohol. He also allegedly had two fake ID’s on him that he said he uses for work. He was arrested for identity theft, minor consuming alcohol, criminal mischief and second-degree trespassing.
— On Saturday morning, Ricardo Appel reported the theft of a vehicle from a driveway at 2021 W. State St. No one had permission to drive the vehicle, estimated to be worth $16,000.
— On Friday, someone passed a counterfeit $100 bill at Casey’s General Store, 420 N. Broadwell Ave.
— Police responded to a domestic disturbance Saturday night at 308 North Lane, but officers were not able to contact anyone. The people involved had left the area in a vehicle, and they could not be located. The male and female returned at about 11 p.m., and the female reported being assaulted by the male and forced by him to get into the vehicle and leave the residence. She also reported being assaulted and forced into the vehicle outside of Grand Island city limits. Brandon J. Whitehead was arrested for third-degree domestic assault and first-degree false imprisonment.
— At about 6 p.m. Saturday, someone damaged the siding at 2308 W. Division with a BB gun. The investigation is active and ongoing, police say.
— A pharmacist at Walgreens, 1230 N. Webb Road, reported Sunday morning that a female brought in two fake prescriptions to be filled. The investigation is ongoing.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested six people on warrants in eight cases. There were 87 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
— A male was arrested for domestic assault Saturday night in western Hall County.
— Leo Mettenbrink reported the theft of copper wiring Saturday morning from a pivot at One R and St. Paul roads.
Court report
Hall County Court
— Dante L. Johnson, 27, Grand Island, was charged with refusal to submit to a test, first offense; DUI-alcohol, fourth offense; resisting arrest, second or subsequent offense; assault by threatening another in a menacing manner; driving under suspension; false reporting of a misdemeanor; possessing or consuming from an open alcohol container, and violating a stop sign or yield sign. Preliminary hearing set for 11 a.m. Aug. 20.
— Lawrence L. Holmes Jr., 38, Grand Island, was charged with committing child abuse intentionally with no injury on Thursday. Preliminary hearing set for 3:30 p.m. Aug. 26.
— Briana L. Loveland, 19, Grand Island, was charged with tampering with physical evidence, possession of 1 oz. or less of marijuana, first offense, and possession or use of drug paraphernalia, all on Thursday. Preliminary hearing set for 11 a.m. Aug. 20.