Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Krista Fox reported being strangled and assaulted by her boyfriend, Nathan Brooks, Friday night at 4747 Juergen Road. She said he then took her car after assaulting her. After the vehicle was found, it was discovered her debit card was still missing from the vehicle. Brooks was arrested for strangulation, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and third-degree domestic assault.
— A Grand Island resident reported being assaulted early Saturday by a known person with a dangerous instrument.
— Items were stolen from the Memorial Stadium construction site at Grand Island Senior High. Officers received a call of suspicious activity at the site early Sunday morning.
— Cynthia Berg reported that someone stole a package of cigarettes from her room Sunday at 910 N. Boggs.
— Christopher Perez reported a burglary at 2222 Bellwood Drive between Friday and Sunday. Items were stolen from his house, along with his vehicle. He said he recovered most of the items and his vehicle, but not the keys to the vehicle.
— Karl Siemon reported Saturday that his black 2007 Dodge Caravan mini-van was stolen from the street in front of his residence at 254 S. Kimball. The vehicle was left unlocked, with keys in a storage container. The vehicle has been recovered.
— Jonathan Gilbert and Lacey Cole were arrested Saturday morning at 407 Nebraska Ave. Police say the couple, who are in a dating relationship, assaulted each other, causing injuries. Both were arrested for third-degree domestic assault. In Gilbert’s case, he had prior offenses.
— Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle near Seventh and Plum at 11 p.m. Saturday. Officers detected the strong odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle, a red Hyundai Accent. During a search of the vehicle, police located 21.2 grams of marijuana inside a black backpack, along with a scale and multiple empty plastic bags. An empty container containing marijuana shake and more plastic bags were located in the glove box. A package of Cigarillos and a Juul were also found inside the vehicle. The 16-year-old male claimed ownership of the the marijuana, scale and baggies in the backpack, police say. He and a 17-year-old male were both cited for possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and minor in possession of tobacco.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested 11 people on warrants in 12 cases. There were 92 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
— One male was arrested for trespassing early Saturday morning at Bosselman Travel Center, 3335 Wood River Road.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Megan Ewoldt, 36, Grand Island, theft by shoplifting totaling $0 to $500, 18 months probation, required to pay $1,200 probation fee and $20 restitution. Also guilty of false reporting of a misdemeanor, 18 months probation, 10 days in jail with credit for two days served, and possession of a controlled substance, four years probation.
Hall County Court
— Gina Holloway, 42, Grand Island, was charged with second-degree domestic assault, four counts of committing child abuse intentionally with no injury, two counts of terroristic threats and one count of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, all on July 13. Preliminary hearing set for 9 a.m. Sept. 17.
— Tess Kleinknecht, 28, Grand Island, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession or use of drug paraphernalia, both on May 29. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. July 31.
— Kewsar Abdi, 20, Grand Island, was charged with second-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, both on Thursday. Preliminary hearing set for 4 p.m. Aug. 23.
— An arrest warrant was issued for Joseph Borst, 36, Rochester, Minn., for committing first-degree forgery on April 4.
Driving Under the Influence: Ruben G. Marier, 43, Alda, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, 12 months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days. Ed McDaniel, 27, Loup City, enhanced DUI, $500 fine, two days in jail with credit for one day served, six months probation, driver’s license revoked one year.