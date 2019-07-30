Police/Sheriff
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Young males attempted to purchase merchandise with a counterfeit $5 and a counterfeit $10 July 22 at Super Saver, 710 W. State St. The cashier confiscated the bills.
Hall County Sheriff
Court report
Hall County District Court
— James Anderson, 36, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, fifth offense, $2,000 fine, five years probation, 180 days in jail with credit for one day served, $1,500 probation fee, license revoked 15 years, ordered not to drive for 45 days, pay Board of Prisoners $1,152. Also guilty of driving while revoked from DUI/refusal, five years probation, license revoked 15 years, ordered not to drive 45 days, and committing child abuse intentionally with no injury, five years probation.
Hall County Court
— Richard B. Ferguson, attempt of a Class 4 felony, 30 days in jail with credit for 30 days served.
— Charles A. Royle, first-degree criminal trespass, one day in jail.
— Melvin Wall, 58, Doniphan, was charged with failing to appear when on bail for a felony on Jan. 28, 2018. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. July 31.
— Julie A. Garcia, 50, Grand Island, was charged with possessing a controlled substance on July 23. Preliminary hearing set for 10:30 a.m. Sept. 18.
— Yahin Hassan, 32, Grand Island, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of 1 oz. or less of marijuana, first offense, and possession or use of drug paraphernalia, all on July 23. Preliminary hearing set for 3 p.m. Sept. 3.
— Rebecca L. Myers, 37, Grand Island, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, first-offense criminal impersonation, possession of 1 oz. or less of marijuana, first offense, and possession or use of drug paraphernalia, all on July 23. Preliminary hearing set for 10:30 a.m. Sept. 18.
— Mathew A. Depaulis, 19, Grand Island, was charged with theft by receiving stolen property totaling $5,000 or more, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest for a felony, obstructing a peace officer and willful reckless driving, first offense. Preliminary hearing set for 9:30 a.m. Aug. 22.
Driving under the influence: Sierra Hansen, two offenses of DUI-alcohol, first offense, sentenced for each to $500 fine, seven days in jail, driver’s license revoked six months. In one case, she received credit for seven days served, in the other she received credit for four days served. Also guilty of third-degree assault, 12 months probation; Josue A. Tiniguar-cos, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, seven days in jail, driver’s license revoked six months. Also guilty of obstructing a peace officer, seven days in jail.