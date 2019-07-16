Birth announcement
FRANK — To Gary and Jordan (Tira) Frank of Grand Island, a daughter born July 10, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Joe and Kay Tira of Minden, Gerald Frank of Bloomfield and Debra Frank of Grand Island.
Police/Sheriff
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Matthew Stark reported an incident at 614 S. Elm St. involving the theft of his title to his 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle. He said his name was forged and put the motorcycle in another person’s name. The motorcycle is still in his possession. Stark said the incident took place between Dec. 17, 2017, and July 6, 2019. The case is ongoing and active.
— At 2:01 p.m. Saturday at 922 E. 14th St., Grand Island police responded to a reference of a suspicious male waling in the neighborhood carrying a bat. The male was identified as Alex R. Sohl. Sohl fled upon sighting the officer and was detained after a short foot chase. Sohl told police he thought he had warrants for his arrest for failing to meet with his probation officer. He was found to be in the possession of drugs, simulation drugs (imitation methamphetamine), methamphetamine and marijuana, along with drug paraphernalia. He was also charged with obstructing a police officer.
— Police responded to an incident at 11th and Vine streets at 3:55 a.m. Sunday where Trevor Fugitt reported being assaulted with a beer bottle at a Grand Island home. Police said Fugitt had three lacerations to his face and scalp. This is an open and active case.
— At 3 p.m. Saturday at the Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St., Grand Island police made contact with Michael Eihusen. Eihusen told police that his white and silver Trek bicycle was stolen at the library. The case is still open and active.
— At 11:35 p.m. Sunday at 2620 W. Faidley Ave. it was reported that Marilyn Starkey struck an on-duty nurse multiple times while in the CHI Health St. Francis emergency room. When police attempted to place Starkey under arrest, she pulled away and resisted officers. She was arrested for third degree assault of a health care professional and resisting arrest. She was transported to Hall County Corrections.