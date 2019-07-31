Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Cody D. Nez reported that a known person stole his TV, laptop and PlayStation 4 Monday from 107 E. Seventh St.
— Clayton Pittman reported an attempted burglary at 1324 E. Fifth St. between Friday and Monday. Someone attempted to force entry into the apartment. No usable suspect information could be obtained or located.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested four people on warrants in eight cases. There were 19 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
— Emanuel Solis reported that an attempt was made to pry a shed door open Monday at 1305 Lilley St. in Wood River.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Aaron Ironhorse, 28, Grand Island, first-offense resisting arrest, 30 days in jail with credit for two days served.
— Yusuf Jama, 21, South Sioux City, Neb., criminal possession of two to three financial transaction devices, 18 months probation, $450 probation fee.
Hall County Court
— Steven A. Wentz, 40, Grand Island, was charged with committing first-degree domestic assault on Feb. 25. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 7.
— Dakota D. Bagwell, 25, Grand Island, was charged with seven counts of theft by deception totaling $0 to $500, third or subsequent offense, in December 2018 and January 2019. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 7.
— Pedro P. Pedro-Sebastian, 21, Grand Island, was charged with DUI-alcohol fifth offense, terroristic threats, third-degree domestic assault, criminal mischief totaling $0 to $500 and driving under suspension, all on July 24. Preliminary hearing set for 9:30 a.m. Aug. 19.
— Jeff P. Bell, 55, Grand Island, was charged with committing burglary on Jan. 21, 2018. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 7.