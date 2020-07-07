Police/Sheriff
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Thursday evening, officers responded to Resident Suites Inn, 2114 W. Second St., regarding a civil dispute. Eva Marshall told police a male took her vehicle for a test drive and did not return it. She said she was given the man’s license and a $100 bill as one-third of the down payment for the vehicle. The $100 bill given to her was counterfeit. The man later returned and paid her with legitimate currency for the vehicle.
— Alycia Adams was cut with a knife Saturday evening when she tried to break up a fight between Micheal Warkentin and another person. Upon arriving at 2008 E. Seedling Mile Road at 6:30 p.m., officers learned that Warkentin was in a verbal argument with Adams, his girlfriend. Police say another male attempted to fight Warkentin. Adams attempted to separate the two, and Warkentin caused bodily injury to Adams with a knife, police say. Police say she had a minor cut on the top of her thumb. Warkentin was arrested for second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
— Byron Juarez reported Saturday that his 2002 Suzuki was stolen from Esmeralda Auto Sales, 315 N. Broadwell.
— A Dillards employee reported Saturday that a male was shoving clothes into a suitcase. When confronted by staff members, the man left out the west side of the building and got into a gray Mazda with in-transits posted.
— Richard Salas was issued a citation Sunday evening for theft by shoplifting (with prior offenses) at Super Saver, 1602 W. Second St. Police say he admitted taking toothpaste from the store, which he concealed in his backpack as he entered the bathroom.
— Early Saturday evening, police responded to the area of West Fifth and North Pine streets in response to a report of a male shooting a pickup truck with a sawed-off shotgun. The man, whose name was not released, is a convicted felon and thereby prohibited from possessing a firearm. He was taken into protective custody for a mental health evaluation. Criminal charges are pending.
— Jenny Hernandez-Perez reported that a known male unlawfully entered her apartment on South Lincoln while she was gone and stole $1,000.
— Yan Perez-Gonzales reported the theft of a motorcycle from 318 E. Fifth St. It was parked on the walk-up sidewalk of the house, without the keys in it. The theft occurred Wednesday or Thursday.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested nine people on warrants in 13 cases. There were 89 calls for service.
— A male was arrested Sunday at Dollar General in Wood River for possession of a controlled substance.
— Emma Hilderbrand of Phillips reported theft from a vehicle Sunday night from 1220 Gunbarrel Road.
— A juvenile male in eastern Hall County reported theft from a vehicle Sunday night.
— Jordan Hofeldt or Grand Island reported theft from a vehicle Sunday night from 1220 Gunbarrel Road.
