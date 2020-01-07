Birth Announcements
BALDWIN — To Anthony and McKenzie (Marshall) Baldwin of Grand Island, a son born Dec. 24, 2019, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Steve Marshall and Melanie Marshall, both of North Platte, and Sharyl Baldwin of Grand Island. Great-grandparents are Charlotte Baldwin of Lincoln, Donald Marshall of Kearney, Cynthia Stroud and John and Pam Burke, all of North Platte, and the late Terri Lea Burke. Great-great-grandparent is Gloria Burke of North Platte
DEL CAMPO — To Manuel and Amanda (Schott) Del Campo of Grand Island, a son born Dec. 30, 3019, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Guy and Shirley Schott of Grand Island, Placido Del Campo and Heather Chacon, both of Kearney, and the late Bonita Del Campo. Great-grandparents are Betty Freidrichson of Grand Island and Victoria Guatalope Del Campo of Mexico.
CLARK — To Brett and Jessica (Killin) Clark of Grand Island, a son born Dec. 28, 2019, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Chris and Laurie Killin of Chapman and Terry and Kimberly Clark of Central City.
JUHL — To Toby Juhl and Sheyenne Luebbe of Grand Island, a son born Dec. 30, 2019, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
NEW — To Brandon and Amy (Broadway) New of Grand Island, a daughter born Jan. 1, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Michael and Sheryl Broadway and Susan New, all of Grand Island, and Doug and Annette New of Kearney. Great-grandparents are Lorraine Ferguson and Alvin and Donna New, all of Grand Island.
SOUNDY — To Turker and Michala (Klein) Soundy of Doniphan, a son born Dec. 31, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Rod and Marla Klein of Farnam and Steve and Linda Soundy of Minden.
ESCH — To Jerry Esch and Sarah Hinrichs of Hastings, a son born Dec. 24, 2019, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Marlin Hinrichs of Grand Island, the late Ann Hinrichs, Betty Esch of Spalding and the late Richard Esch.
Police/Sheriff
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Melvin Hernandez Membrano was arrested for possession of stolen property on Friday. GIPD officers located a stolen firearm in Membrano’s possession as the officers assisted Grand Island Juvenile Probation in looking for a juvenile related to a detention order.
— A female subject, 13, reported belated sexual assaults which allegedly occurred back when she was 6 years old. A man, 21, was arrested for sexual assault.
— A 17-year-old male was arrested for obstructing police, trespassing in the second degree, disturbing the peace, minor in possession, criminal impersonation and identity fraud after he was contacted near 518 E. Capital Ave. He refused to identify himself, refused to comply with officer instructions and officers smelled a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. The male was also found to be in possession of a fake ID. The juvenile was eventually removed from Hall County Corrections and brought to the Law Enforcement Center where he was placed by Juvenile Probation.
— On Friday, officers received a report of a burglary at 2124 Bantam St. A television with an estimated value of $250 was reported stolen. The case is open.
— On Sunday, officers contacted a suspicious vehicle parked outside a residence at 2323 Bellwood Drive, lot 23. Sarah Left Hand Bull provided another person’s identifying information to officers to avoid arrest for an active and confirmed Dawson County warrant. A methamphetamine pipe was observed next to her seat when Left Hand Bull exited the vehicle. More paraphernalia was located in the vehicle. Johny Munoz-Leyva and Jaydyn Oster were cited for possession of the paraphernalia located during the search. Left Hand Bull was transported to Hall County Corrections and jailed on the Dawson County warrant, criminal impersonation and possession of drug paraphernalia.
— On Monday, around 1 a.m., Leide Castellon-Fuentes was arrested following an assault at Peacock Lounge. Castellon-Fuentes struck the reporting party in the face with a glass beer mug because the reporting party continuously said racial slurs to him. Castellon-Fuentes was witnessed driving away and was contacted on a traffic stop as a driver. He was arrested for first degree assault.
