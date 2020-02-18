Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— The possible sexual assault of a 12-year-old female was reported. The incident occurred between Feb. 1 and Friday. This is an ongoing investigation.
— Teanna Little Hawk reported that her sister used her identity during a traffic accident in December. A referral was written under Teanna’s name as a result of the accident and a warrant was subsequently issued for her arrest. A review of body cam video showed that it was her sister involved in the accident and not Teanna. The case is open.
— On Sunday, a welfare check of a 1-year-old female on West Seventh Street was requested as part of a report received by the Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline. The case is open.
Hall County Sheriff
Offices were closed Monday. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.