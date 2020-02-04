Birth announcement
ROBERTSON — To DeVante Robertson and Bradi Lohman of Grand Island, a daughter born Jan. 27, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Brandy Lohman of Grand Island and Tonya Robertson of Cairo. Great-grandparents are Deborah Lohman of Grand Island and Marilyn Robertson of Cairo.
Cancellation
UNK event canceled
A presentation by cultural activist and singer Aisha Fukushima planned at the University of Nebraska at Kearney later this week has been canceled
A news brief about the program was published in the Monday Independent.
