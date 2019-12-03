Police/Sheriff
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Grady Meents was arrested for strangulation and obstructing police Sunday morning at 3033 W. Capital. Ashlie Petersen told police Meents impeded her normal breathing by applying pressure to her throat and neck. After he was placed into handcuffs, police say Meents began to pull away from officers and would not allow the door of the patrol unit to close by kicking the door multiple times.
— Bruno Sosa Nunez reported having money forcibly taken from him in the parking lot of Casey’s General Store, 1404 W. Second St., Saturday night.
— James Bolton reported that his 2015 Dodge Ram was stolen from the street outside his home at 208 E. 21st St. The vehicle was later recovered.
— Police contacted Taylor Sondergaard at 1503 W. Sixth St. Sunday night. Blotter paper was recovered from the residence. Police say Sondergaard claimed ownership of the blotter paper and claimed that it contained LSD. He was referred for possession of a controlled substance.
— Daniel Marler and Philip Hansen were arrested for forgery Wednesday. Five Points Bank says the two men cashed a forged check and took the money.
— John Boersen Jr. was arrested Wednesday for a protection order violation at 2139 N. Park Ave.
— On Wednesday night, officers collected a controlled substance that had been dropped at the Level Up arcade bar. Upon investigation, the male who dropped the substance was identified as Niphong Phetvihanh. He has been referred for possession of a controlled substance.
— A 15-year-old female reported a sexual assault occurred between Jan. 1 and Jan. 31 of this year.
— Brian Cox reported Wednesday having unauthorized purchases to his bank account.
— Officers responded Friday to a report of a wanted person at 815 W. First St., where police contacted a 15-year-old male. He had active juvenile detention orders. He was placed into custody. While on the scene, officers detected the odor of marijuana coming from a 13-year-old male. The 15-year-old was placed at the Lancaster County Youth Services Center. The 13-year-old was referred for distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, minor in possession of tobacco and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Hall County Sheriff
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Abdullahi Mohamed Hassan, 33, Grand Island, attempt of a Class 4 felony, 60 days in jail with credit for 48 days served.
Hall County Court
— Jennifer C. Kehl, 40, Grand Island, was charged with second-degree domestic assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and criminal mischief totaling $0 to $500.
— Norman Debilzan, Hall County Jail, was charged with assault by a confined person without a weapon on Nov. 18. Preliminary hearing set for 10:30 a.m. Jan. 30.
— Jacob D. Keith, 29, Grand Island, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession or use of drug paraphernalia, both on Nov. 18. Preliminary hearing set for 3 p.m. Dec. 10.
— Jonathon W. Langston, 20, Grand Island, was charged with enticement by an electronic communication device on March 1. Preliminary hearing set for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 23.
