Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Andrew Meier was arrested for fourth-offense DUI, refusal to test, driving during suspension and having no red tail-lights early Saturday morning at West Second and North Clay.
— Five Points Bank, 2015 N. Broadwell, reported suffering a loss of a large sum of money from possible fraudulent activities on a client’s bank account between Dec. 13 and Friday. The case is open.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested five people on warrants in six cases. There were 87 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
— Hornady Manufacturing, 8350 Old Potash Highway, reported the theft of an employee’s coat Saturday morning.
— Pump and Pantry in Doniphan reported theft by shoplifting Friday morning.
— Cinthia Valdez reported that Hector Valdez entered her home at 2323 Bellwood without permission and took money out of her bedroom. He was referred for burglary.
— A burglary to a garage was reported at 1423 W. Third St. Multiple items of miscellaneous clothing and household items are missing. A security camera inside the garage captured the suspect on video Dec. 13. The case is open.
— James Akins was arrested early Monday following an argument with individuals who live above him at 2114 W. Second St. It was reported that Akins brandished a knife during the argument. He was arrested for terroristic threats and use of a (non-firearm) weapon to commit a felony.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Danielle R. Papst, 34, Grand Island, committing child abuse intentionally with no injury, five years probation, $1,500 probation fee.
Hall County Court
— Silvia O. Ortiz, 40, Grand Island, was charged with possessing a controlled substance and possession or use of drug paraphernalia, both on Dec. 14. Preliminary hearing set for 11 a.m. Jan. 23.
— Mozamil M. Daud, 23, Lexington, was charged with assault of an officer or a health care professional, third degree, on Nov. 23. Preliminary hearing set for 4 p.m. Feb. 12.
— Joseph R. Lowery, Grand Island, was charged with domestic assault — third degree/prior and assault by strangulation or suffocation, both on Nov. 24. Preliminary hearing set for 10:30 a.m. Feb. 5.
— Jennifer A. Horky, 39, Grand Island, was charged with committing felony-offense stalking on Nov. 24. Preliminary hearing set for 11 a.m. Feb. 4.
— An arrest warrant was issued for Ronald E. Fisher, 48, Grand Island, for theft by unlawful taking totaling $1,500 to $4,999 and unlawful circulation of a financial transaction device, first degree, both on Oct. 6, 2018.
— Douglas E. Dorris, 56, Hastings, was charged with second-degree forgery totaling $5,000 or more on July 31. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 11.
Driving Under the Influence — Corey J. Gilmore, 34, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, third offense, $1,000 fine, 90 days in jail, driver’s license revoked 15 years. Also guilty of driving during revocation or impoundment, first offense, $100 fine; leaving accident, failure to furnish info, $100 fine, 10 days in jail; enhanced DUI or refusal with one prior conviction, $1,000 fine, 90 days in jail, driver’s licnese revoked one year, no driving for 45 days; Fernando E. Gonzalez, 23, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, nine months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days. Also guilty of driving under suspension, $100 fine; Troy D. Spellman, 52, Shelton, DUI-blood, first offense, $500 fine, six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.
