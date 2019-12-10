Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— On Saturday, police arrested Darrell Eggleston after he reportedly assaulted his elder adult mother, Bonnie Allen. While investigating the incident, police determined that a pattern of behavior had been ongoing for the past nine months. Eggleston was arrested for the abuse of an elderly adult.
— On Sunday, at 12:59 a.m., police arrested Eddie Seiulialii after a woman told police that he placed a knife to her throat and telling her “I will cut you” after she threatened to call the police. The incident took place on North Carleton Avenue. Seiulialii was arrested for terroristic threats and the use of a weapon to commit a felony (knife).
— On Saturday, 1:15 a.m., a woman told police that her boyfriend, Seith Wiemers, hit her in the head with a beer bottle following an argument. Wiemers has been referred for domestic assault second degree and the use of weapon to commit a felony.
— On Friday, at 6:22 p.m., a woman reported to police of the possible theft of a dog from her home on New York Avenue. She told police she thought the dog was taken by a male she had an active protection order against and he came to her home and went inside. The woman told police her front door was locked and the garage door was closed. She told police this male may have taken her dog. The case is still under investigation.
— On Saturday, at 4:06 p.m., at Oxnard Street and South Locust Street, police arrested Mohammed Hassan for attempting to take money in a tip jar and then throwing the jar causing it to break. Police said Hassan then chased Orlando Betancourt with a stick attempting to hit him with it. Hassan was arrested for attempt second degree assault, criminal mischief and theft.
— On Saturday, at 5:30 p.m., at 813 W. 13th St., police responded to a report that a neighbor had threatened another neighbor. A man told police a male, who he did not known, approached him and after an exchange, told him he would come back with a shotgun. The man told police he was scared that the unknown person who threatened him may come back to his house. The case is under investigation.
— Police reported that between Nov. 24 and Dec. 7, a woman told officers that she had sent $3,900 to an address in Las Vegas for an Armed Services member in Afghanistan. The woman told police she later found the person contacting her was pretending to be someone they were not and were asking for money. The case is under investigation.
— On Saturday, 9:48 p.m., at 804 N. Boggs St., police arrested Daniel Haller for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia after responding to a report for the removal of Haller. When police arrived and contacted Haller, they said he was observed to be under the influence of an illegal controlled substance, which was later found to be methamphetamine.
— On Friday, police took a report from Enterprise Rent A Car at 920 N. Diers Ave, that a car rented to an individual two months before had not been returned. The case is under investigation.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested 15 people on warrants in 20 cases. There were 71 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
