Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Edwina Vasquez reported that Miguel Ruiz violated a protection order by contacting, harassing and threatening the lives of her and their children. Ruiz admitted to entering the home and telling Vasquez that she was “a dead woman,” police say. Ruiz was arrested for violating a protection order and terroristic threats.
— On Friday, someone passed a counterfeit $1 bill at NAPA Auto Parts, 2908 Old Fair Road.
— Alexander Wilbeck was arrested Sunday evening after his wife reported he threw a full beer can at her, nearly striking her head and damaging items near her to intimidate her, police say. He was arrested for fourth-offense domestic assault and domestic assault — menacing.
— At 1:40 a.m. Monday, police responded to the area of 10th and St. Paul after receiving a report of a vehicle fleeing the scene of an accident near Eighth and Sycamore. Orlando Martinez was contacted at 520 E. 10th St. Police say he had sustained several injuries consistent with being involved in an accident. Witnesses pointed out Martinez’ vehicle, which showed significant damage consistent with the reported accident. He was arrested for first-offense DUI, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and having no operator’s license.
— Akazzia Holmen reported that someone entered her residence at 305 Commanche Ave. and stole her television. The case is open.
— Suzanna Y. Schachta was contacted in a driveway Saturday night after being observed driving with a suspended driver’s license. She was arrested for seventh-offense driving during suspension, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested 14 people on warrants in 16 cases. There were 77 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
— Candice Williams reported criminal mischief Sunday evening at 508 Thebe St. in Cairo.