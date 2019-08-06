Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Dayanis Faya-Reyes was arrested Saturday for theft by shoplifting and possession of a controlled substance at the Walmart store at 3501 S. Locust St.
— Marcus Brown and Brandi Seybold were arrested July 28 for theft by shoplifting at the north Walmart store, 2250 N. Diers St. Brown has six prior theft convictions in Missouri.
— On Saturday, at 513 N. Clark St., Shawna Boltz told officers someone had stolen her vehicle. Police said it was parked on the street, unsecured, with the keys left in the ignition. Boltz said the vehicle had been taken and returned within a few hours. She told police no keys were found in or around the vehicle.
— Karla Thompson, 1729 N. Huston St., told police that sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning someone used the battery out of another of her vehicles and stole her 2003 green Chevrolet Tahoe from an off alley parking spot behind her house. Police said the vehicle was recovered.
— On Saturday, Joni Zweiner and Raymond Moreno were arrested at 3131 W. State St. for first-degree trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia. Zweiner was also arrested for possession of a controlled substance and Moreno was arrested for obstructing a police officer. Patricia Schalk told police that they did not have permission to be in her house.
— On Saturday, Hilda M. Sicilai Canizares reported losing $2,350 in cash in the parking lot at Wells Fargo Bank at 902 W. Second St. Police said some of the money was recovered and a suspect identified.
— Over the weekend, police responded to a burglary complaint at 1316 W. First St. that took place between July 4 and Aug. 4. Officers were told doors were broken, and items in the house were missing. The victim, police said, was unsure what specific things were missing and did not have a list or any other information.