Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— A 17-year-old male was found to be in possession of a stolen vehicle, a 2010 Chevy Malibu, in the parking lot of South Walmart early Saturday morning. The complainant was Emily Donohoe. The juvenile was arrested for possession of stolen property.
— Julian Olvera was arrested early Saturday after he was involved in a physical altercation with his brother, Victor Olvera, at 1609 W. Louise St. Police say Julian brandished a knife as he threatened to stab Victor. Julian failed to comply with commands from officers on the scene, police say. Julian was arrested for terroristic threats, use of a weapon to commit a felony and obstructing a police officer.
— Yulissa Toymil Martell reported Saturday evening that her 2007 Nissan Altima was stolen from her residence at 1427 Newcastle Road.
— An adult female reported Saturday that her 14-year-old daughter had been sexually assaulted.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested seven people on warrants in seven cases. There were 125 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
— A female was arrested for domestic assault Sunday night in southern Hall County.
— Graffiti was discovered on the south ballfield in Cairo on Sunday morning.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Aisha Hurie, 19, Grand Island, committing child abuse intentionally with no injury, two years in jail with credit for 176 days served, 18 months post-release supervision. Also guilty of theft by unlawful taking totaling $5,000 or more, five years probation, $1,350 probation fee.
— Deangelo Manuel, 26, Omaha, terroristic threats, 20 months in jail with credit for 204 days, 18 months post-release supervision.
Hall County Court
— Orlando D. Martinez, 26, Grand Island, was charged with failing to stop and render aid (no serious injury), first-offense DUI-alcohol and having no operator’s license, all on Aug. 19. Preliminary hearing set for 10 a.m. Sept. 24.
— Gary L. King II, 46, Grand Island, was charged with first-degree sexual assault and abuse of a vulnerable adult, both on June 15. Preliminary hearing set for 4 p.m. Sept. 27.
— Miguel A. Ruiz-Valentin, 39, Grand Island, was charged with committing terroristic threats on Aug. 17. Preliminary hearing set for 9 a.m. Sept. 23.
— Heather M. Wolff, 23, Grand Island, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and false reporting of a misdemeanor, both on Aug. 19. Preliminary hearing set for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 2.
— Ben J. Abbott, 43, Grand Island, was charged with violating the Sex Offender Registry on Aug. 20. Preliminary hearing set for 9 a.m. Oct. 8.
Driving Under the Influence: Joyce K. Aspen, 62, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days. Jeffrey P. Tesmer, 38, Grand Island, enhanced DUI, $500 fine, seven days in jail with credit for two days served, driver’s license revoked one year. Colt A. Burkhardt, 36, Wood River, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.