Birth announcements
HERROLD — To Travis and Bridget (Meyer) Herrold of Hastings, a son born March 29, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
GARCIA — To Noé and Silvia Garcia of Hastings, a daughter born March 30, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
CIEMNOCZOLOWSKI — To Joe and Theresa (Graczyk) Ciemnoczolowski of Minden, a daughter born April 10, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Mike and Del Ciemnoczolowski of Kearney, Nancy Ciemnoczolowski of Wood River and Jim Graczyk and Anna Graczyk, both of Sumner.
Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
Grand Island Police responded to two domestic assaults on Tuesday.
— At 7:27 p.m., officers responded to 211 W. Ninth St. regarding a disturbance. When police arrived, both parties involved had left the scene in a vehicle. Police reported that witnesses reported hearing a verbal argument.
The vehicle was contacted near the intersection of Koenig and Greenwich streets. The occupants were identified as Chyna Ault and Jesus Cardoza. Ault displayed visible signs of injury, and told police that Jesus Cardoza had grabbed her by the arm.
Police observed a suspected controlled substance inside the vehicle. Officers searched the vehicle and found
methamphetamine, marijuana, and paraphernalia.
A review of Cardoza’s criminal history revealed two prior domestic assault 3rd degree convictions, and nine prior possession of marijuana, less than one ounce convictions.
Cardoza was arrested for domestic assault, 3rd degree; possession of controlled substance; possession of marijuana, less than one ounce; and possession of paraphernalia.
— The second domestic assault took place at 615 Kennedy Dr. Apt 3.
The police said that a woman reported being physically assaulted by Jesus J. Flores. The victim has a child in common with Flores.
Victim advised she was struck multiple times by Flores in the face and neck area causing pain. Victim was holding the child in common while being assaulted.
Flores was arrested for 3rd degree domestic assault and child abuse. He was also arrested on two Hall County warrants.
— There were also two counterfeit currency incidents that police responded to.
— On Tuesday, officers responded to 1404 W. Second St., Casey’s Convenience Store, in reference to a counterfeit currency detail. Staff at Casey’s told police a female came into the store and attempted to pass a counterfeit $50 bill. Case is open.
— The second counterfeit currency incident was a Five Points Bank employee reporting a counterfeit $20 bill that was turned in during a deposit from Casey’s General Store. Casey’s had no way of tracking when the bill was passed at their location, 806 N. Eddy St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.