Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— An 11-year-old male reported a sexual assault Tuesday.
— Steven Squires reported that someone entered his residence at 522 W. First St. and took items Monday or Tuesday.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested four people on warrants in four cases. There were 19 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
— Greg Robb reported a burglary Tuesday morning at 505 N. First St. in Doniphan.
— The Hall County Sheriff’s Department arrested a male and female and recovered a stolen vehicle early Tuesday morning at Locust Street and Schimmer Drive.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Tiffany Rae Schumm, 38, Grand Island, probation revoked. For the original offense of attempt of a Class 2A felony, she was sentenced to three years in jail with credit for 308 days, post-release supervision 18 months. For the original offense of possession of a controlled substance, she was sentenced to one year in jail with credit for 308 days and post-release supervision 18 months.
— Jaden Scott Bailey, 24, Grand Island, obstructing a peace officer, one year in jail with credit for 173 days served. Also guilty of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, 60 months probation.
— Matthew L. Skunda, 45, Kearney, theft by unlawful taking totaling $501 to $1,499, $500 fine, 30 months probation, ordered to pay $5,000 restitution, 30 days in jail with credit for one day, $600 probation fee.
— Alan C. Ray, 23, homeless, possession of 10 to 27 grams of methamphetamine, six to 20 years in jail with credit for 241 days. Also guilty of first-degree assault, five to 10 years in jail with credit for 365 days.
— Dakota Ryan Reinert, 23, Grand Island, burglary, 60 months probation. Also guilty of possessing or receiving a stolen firearm, 60 months probation; possessing a machine gun/short rifle/shotgun, 60 months probation, and carrying a concealed weapon, first offense, 180 days in jail with credit for 144 days, ordered to pay restitution of $3,228.
Hall County Court
— Jacob T. Philbeck, 22, Grand Island, third-degree domestic assault, 45 days in jail with credit for two days served, 24 months probation. Also guilty of committing child abuse negligently with no injury, 45 days in jail, 24 months probation.
Driving Under the Influence — Justin K. May, 37, Apple Springs, Texas, enhanced DUI, $500 fine, 14 days in jail with two days credit, driver’s license revoked one year; David M. Duncan, 41, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, nine months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days. Also guilty of driving under suspension, $500 fine, nine months probation; Santiago Raymundo-Tercero, 53, Grand Island, enhanced DUI, $500 fine, two days in jail, nine months probation, driver’s license revoked one year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.