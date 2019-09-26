Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Angela Deneui was arrested after a domestic assault incident was reported at 203 Wainwright St., involving her live-in boyfriend, Rogelio Caloca Bravo. Police determined that Deneui struck Bravo in his back during an argument Tuesday night. In Hall County Court Wednesday, Deneui, 41, was charged with third-degree domestic assault with prior offenses. Preliminary hearing set for 9:30 a.m. Nov. 22.
— While police were investigating a separate incident Tuesday evening, they discovered that John Wizinsky allegedly attempted to hide multiple baggies of methamphetamine as well as a digital scale and glass pipe, commonly used for smoking meth. He had left the scene prior to the drugs being discovered. He is being referred for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
— Sydney Lindner reported Tuesday morning that someone attempted to enter her vehicle and entered her unlocked residence at 2004 N. Wheeler.
— Police received a report of a 15-year-old male being sexually assaulted by an adult between Sept. 16 and Tuesday.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested seven people on warrants in seven cases. There were 28 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Court report
Hall County Court
— Michael Brooks, 31, homeless, theft by unlawful taking totaling $0 to $500, seven days in jail.
— Kyle S. Usrey, 32, Grand Island, was charged with driving while revoked from DUI or refusal on June 28. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 16.
— Tiffany R. Dunn, 28, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and unlawful acts relating to drugs, all on Sunday. Preliminary hearing set for 9 a.m. Oct. 31.
— Elias E. Mendoza, 23, Grand Island, was charged with possessing a controlled substance and possession or use of drug paraphernalia, both on Sept. 18. Preliminary hearing set for 4 p.m. Sept. 24.
— Luis H. Alvarado, 21, Grand Island, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of 1 oz. or less of marijuana, first offense, and possession or use of drug paraphernalia, all on Sept. 18. Preliminary hearing set for 11 a,m. Nov. 5.
— Joselito Vargas, 29, Grand Island, was charged with strangulation, two counts of committing child abuse intentionally with no injury, one count of third-degree domestic assault and obstructing a peace officer, all on Sept. 18. Preliminary hearing set for 3:30 p.m. Nov. 5.
— Leroy R. Young, 60, Grand Island, was charged with committing first-degree forgery on June 7. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 2.
— Farhan S. Ali, 37, homeless, was charged with terroristic threats and third-degree assault, both on Spet. 6. Arraignment set for 2 p.m. Sept. 25.
— Heather E. Brodigan, 39, Doniphan, was charged with terroristic threats, third-degree domestic assault and committing child abuse negligently with no injury, all on Monday. Preliminary hearing set for 11:30 a.m. Nov. 5.
— Hali B. Hendrickson, 20, St. Paul, was charged with theft by unlawful taking totaling $0 to $500, third or subsequent offense, and possession or use of drug paraphernalia, both on Monday. Preliminary hearing set for 10:30 a.m. Oct. 1.
— Jesse J. Smith, 27, St. Paul, was charged with burglary, attempt of a Class 4 felony, theft by unlawful taking totaling $5,000 or more and criminal mischief totaling $1,500 to $4,999, all on Monday. Preliminary hearing set for 11 a.m. Nov. 12.
— Shanta A. Romero, 29, Grand Island, was charged with two counts of committing child abuse intentionally with no injury, one count of obstructing a peace officer and first-offense resisting arrest. Arraignment set for 2 p.m. Oct. 16.
— Gregorio B. Kozisek, 18, Grand Island, was charged with aiding consummation of a felony and obstructing a peace officer, both on Sept. 14. Preliminary hearing set for 11:30 a.m. Nov. 5.
— Raun N. Burns, 38, Grand Island, disturbing the peace, $75.
Driving Under the Influence — Rusty L. Skarin, 31, Blue Hill, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, seven days in jail, driver’s license revoked six months; Stephanie S. Ortiz, 45, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, 12 months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days. Also guilty of leaving an accident, failure to furnish info, first offense, $100 fine, 12 months probation.
