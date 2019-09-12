Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Ramon Ramos reported an attempted burglary Tuesday at 319 E. 16th St. Somebody forced entry, damaging the door frame, but left shortly after entering.
— Aaron Ironhorse reported a burglary to his residence at 117 W. 16th St. Tuesday. Multiple items were missing from the residence and a window was broken.
— Jay Friedricksen reported a burglary that took place Tuesday at 210 W. Sixth St. His garage apartment had been broken into and a firearm was stolen.
— R&S Track Maintenance reported a theft from an enclosed work trailer at a work site at 1215 E. Highway 30.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested two people on warrants in two cases. There were 26 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Jeremiah J. Weinmaster, 38, Grand Island, second-offense driving under the influence, $500 fine, 60 months probation, 30 days in jail with credit for 14 days, $1,500 probation fee, license revoked for one year, ordered not to drive 45 days. Also guilty of attempt of a Class 1/1A/1B/1C/1D felony, 60 months probation, 40 days in jail with credit for 14 days served.
— Gregory J.C. Dunn, 24, homeless, possession of controlled substance, 24 months probation, $600 probation fee.
— Madison A. Hulse, 27, Grand Island, second-degree domestic assault, 36 months probation, jail (custodial sanction probation) sentences of 16 days and 22 days and 30 days in jail.
Hall County Court
— Angie B. Ross, 45, Grand Island, was charged with committing theft by shoplifting totaling $0 to $500, third or subsequent offense, on March 21, 2018. Arraignment set for 2 p.m. Sept. 25.
— Eric R. Kaslon, 31, homeless, was charged with committing theft by shoplifting totaling $0 to $500, third or subsequent offense, on Oct. 13, 2018.
— Greg J. Penner, 59, Grand Island, was charged with enhanced DUI or refusal to be tested (with two prior convictions), possessing or consuming from an open alcohol container and driving the wrong way on a one-way, all on Sept. 2. Preliminary hearing set for 10 a.m. Oct. 30.
— Phillip R. Johnson, 38, homeless, was charged with committing burglary, possessing a burglar’s tools, theft by receiving stolen property worth $0 to $500 and possession or use of drug paraphernalia, all on Sept. 2. Preliminary hearing set for 9 a.m. Oct. 31.
— Ernesto Guerrero Zarraga, 18, Wood River, was charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest for a felony, terroristic threats and use of a firearm to commit a felony, all on Sept. 1. Preliminary hearing set for 11 a.m. Oct. 30.
