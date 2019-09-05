Birth announcements
CRUZ — To Marvin Cruz and Jaimee (Meier) Willcoxon of Grand Island, a son born Aug. 20, 2019, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Isaias and Elida Cruz of Grand Island.
ESTRADA — To Hugo Estrada and Smokie Pike of Grand Island, a daughter born Aug. 23, 2019, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Penny Field of Grand Island and Hugo and Monica Estrada of Kearney.
CONDY — To Robert and Billie (Lammermann) Condy of Grand Island, a son born Aug. 29, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Rick and Kristi Condy of Grand Island, Dee Dee Barton of Central City and the late Chuck Lammermann.
AGUIRRE BEAL — To Carlos Aguirre and Alicia Beal of Central City, a daughter born Aug. 28, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Jose and Maria Aguirre of Mexico and Lea Beal and Jamie Blodgett, both of Central City.
DUGAN — To Daniel and Kelly (Glesinger) Dugan of Greeley, a daughter born Aug. 29, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Tim and Marta Dugan of Greeley, Tim Glesinger of Spalding and Terri Rech of Kearney. Great-grandparents are Rusty and Deloris Dugan of Greeley and Lavon Glesinger of Spalding.
ERB — To Benjamin and Sharidan (Rayburn) Erb of Hastings, a son born Aug. 21, 2019, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Jerry and Julie Erb of Grand Island and Dan and Shari Rayburn of Juniata.
Police/Sheriff
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Joel May reported that an unknown female stole items from his vehicle at 3027 W. Capital either Monday or Tuesday.
— Candice and Alex Orosco reported Tuesday that someone entered their residence at 212 E. 17th St. and stole prescription medication and cash.
— Between Sunday and Monday, Shad Fosket reported that unknown person(s) forcibly entered a storage building and that a trailer parked next to the building was broken into. The case remains open and active.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested five people on warrants in five cases. There were 28 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Jose Hernandez-Rodriguez, 39, Fresno, Calif., possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, two to five years in jail with credit for 251 days served.
— Alondra M. Gomez, 20, Hastings, attempt of a Class 4 felony, one year in jail. Also guilty of resisting arrest, first offense, one year in jail.
Hall County Court
— Jeff P. Bell, 55, St. Cloud, Minn., second-degree criminal trespass, $100 fine, ordered to pay $1,500 restitution.
— Maria A. Esquivel-Rodriguez, 51, Grand Island, was charged with committing identity theft totaling $5,000 or more on April 1, 2016. Preliminary hearing set for 10 a.m. Sept. 23.
— Yusnel E. Abreu Lamas, 33, unknown address, was charged with committing third-degree domestic assault with a prior offense and violating a protection order, both on Aug. 29. Preliminary hearing set for 10 a.m. Sept. 23.
— Nelson A. Montoya-Lopez, 40, Grand Island, was charged with false reporting (misdemeanor), driving under suspension and possession of a controlled substance, all on Friday. Preliminary hearing set for 10:30 a.m. Sept. 23.
— Cody M. Ellis, 41, Grand Island, was charged with third-degree assault of an officer or health care professional, first-offense resisting arrest and third-degree assault, all on Sunday. Preliminary hearing set for 2 p.m. Oct. 8.
Driving under the influence — Mandi L. Weavers, 27, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days; Hector J. Perez-Vazquez, 46, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days. Also guilty of having no operator’s license, $75 fine, six months probation, and possessing or consuming from an open alcohol container, $25 fine, six months probation.
Correction
Financial support came from Hy-Vee customers
Wednesday’s story about Saturday’s Husker in the Park Party for Veterans contained a mistake. The $300 in financial support came from Hy-Vee’s customers, rather than the store itself. That money is going toward the purchase of military pins, which will be handed out to Vietnam veterans at Saturday’s party.
