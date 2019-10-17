Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Jesse Clinard was contacted in his vehicle in the parking lot at George Park Tuesday night. When police talked to him, the odor of marijuana
was detected coming from the vehicle. Clinard admitted to marijuana and cocaine being in the vehicle, police say. In searching the vehicle, police found marijuana, cocaine and drug parapheralia, police say. In Hall County Court Wednesday, the 32-year-old homeless person was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of 1 oz. or less of marijuana, first offense, and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Preliminary hearing set for 9 a.m. Nov. 6.
— In response to a report of a suspicious vehicle, an officer reported to 3027 W. Capital at about 11:40 a.m. Tuesday. The officer contacted the occupants of the vehicle. Brandon Craddock, the driver, advised he had meth and a meth pipe on his person, police say. In Hall County Court Wednesday, the 28-year-old homeless person was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Preliminary hearing set for 11 a.m. Nov. 6.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested three people on warrants in three cases. There were 26 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
— Alfredo Rodriguez-Trejo reported theft Tuesday at 415 Saturn St. in Alda.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Michael S. Callahan, 42, Grand Island, third-degree domestic assault, 60 days in jail.
— Robert L. Reeves, 39, Alda, intrude on person without consent, subsequent offense, 36 months probation, $900 probation fee.
— Anderson Georges, 23, Wildwood, Fla., possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, four years probation, 90 days in jail with 90 days credit, $1,125 probation fee.
Hall County Court
— Robert R. Stephens Jr., 22, Grand Island, was charged with committing burglary on July 15. Preliminary hearing set for 9:30 am. Nov. 20.
— Severino A. Rogue, 41, Grand Island, was charged with committing first-degree sexual assault. Preliminary hearing set for 10 a.m. Nov. 20.
— Trenton Ellwanger, 28, Hastings, was charged with committing burglary, possessing burglars’ tools, first-offense unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle, first-offense DUI-aochol and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Preliminary hearing set for 2 p.m. Nov. 5.
— Moraima L. Alvarez-Vazquez, 58, Grand Island, was charged with committing theft by shoplifting totaling $0 to $500, third or subsequent offense, on Aug. 4.
— Shaun C. Hulinsky, 28, Grand Island, third-degree domestic assault, $250 fine, 30 days in jail with credit for one day served, 12 months probation, $300 probation fee.
— Derek M. Stoering, 33, Waterville, Minn., second-degree forgery totaling 0 to $500, seven days in jail.
Clarification
Reported abuse not at school
As was in the Grand Island Police report in Wednesday’s Independent, someone at Knickrehm Elementary School on Monday reported a possible case of child abuse involving a 6-year-old male. The possible abuse did not take place at the school.
