Birth announcement
MIIGERL — To Micah and Taylor (Fahey) Miigerl of Hazard, a son born Oct. 3, 3019, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Mike and Angie Fahey of Ord and Mark Miigerl and Vicky Miigerl, both of Ravenna. Great-grandparents are Lawrence and Adarene Miigerl and Eldine Krichau, both of Ravenna, and Bob and Eve Moderow of Hastings.
Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— The Nebraska State Patrol advised police of a possible forgery involving suspects of a related investigation in which stolen credit cards were used to pay for a room at Candlewood Suites. The complainant in the case is Huntington National Bank.
— Police received a report of a vehicle passenger pointing a gun at another vehicle on South Pine Street early Wednesday. The complainants were Dakota Pankonin and Jaydyn Oster.
— Tammy Vermitte was arrested after she had taken items of value from Walmart South Tuesday night, police say. All of the items were located inside the vehicle. Vermitte had previously been convicted of shoplifting in Buffalo County. Police learned that Jennifer Vermitte, who was with Tammy, had been served a no-trespass letter from Walmart. Tammy Vermitte, 43, was charged with theft by shoplifting totaling $0 to $500, third or subsequent offense. Preliminary hearing set for 3:30 p.m. Nov. 25. Jennifer Vermitte was referred for criminal trespassing.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested six people on warrants in 10 cases. There were 17 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
— A domestic assault was reported in southern Hall County Tuesday night. A male was arrested, and a female was cited.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— A jury acquitted Isaiah L. Vogt, 20, Grand Island, of committing first-degree sexual assault on Feb. 18, 2018.
— Edgar F. Alcantar, 23, Grand Island, assault by mutual consent, $500 fine. Also guilty of third-degree assault, $1,000 fine.
— Billy A. Castillo, 42, address listed as Grand Island and Lincoln, possession of a controlled substance, 60 days in jail, revocation of post-release supervision. Also guilty of obstructing a peace officer, revocation of post-release supervision, and strangulation, 82 days in jail and revocation of post-release supervision.
