Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— As part of a burglary at Angie Ross’ house between Sept. 26 and Tuesday, two bicycles were stolen. One of the bicycles was later found in the possession of Steve Smith in his storage unit at 1409 S. Locust St. Smith was with James L. Miller, and both were found to be in possession of suspected meth, police say. In Hall County Court Wednesday, Smith, 48, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and theft by receiving stolen property worth $0 to $500. Preliminary hearing set for 9:30 a.m. Nov. 7. Miller, 50, was charged with possession of a controlled substance. Preliminary hearing set for 10 a.m. Oct. 23.
— Anthony McGee reported a burglary to his residence at 659 Faidley Place. McGee said items were taken from his home without permission.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested two people on warrants in three cases. There were 28 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
— Cody Hannon of Doniphan reported that a fence was cut at mile marker 312 on Interstate 80.
— Bosselman Travel Center reported the theft of cigarettes early Tuesday.
Court report
Hall County Court
— Joseph Borst, 36, Rochester, Minn., second-degree forgery totaling $0 to $500, five days in jail, $20 restitution.
— Pedro James Gentry, 38, Grand Island, had his probation revoked (original offense enhanced DUI or refusal to be tested with one prior conviction), driver’s license revoked three years, no driving for 45 days, 90 days in jail.
— Corey J. Wheeler, 26, Ord, first-offense resisting arrest, 30 days in jail. Also guilty of false reporting of a misdemeanor, 30 days in jail.
— An arrest warrant was issued for Vincent T. Mendez III, 39, for committing first-degree sexual assault of a child and first-degree sexual assualt, both on Jan. 1, 2016.
— Gabrielle Williams, 25, Grand Island, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance near a school with the intent to distribute, first offoense, on March 7. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 23.
— Leticia M. Salpas, 28, Grand Island, was charged with committing theft by shoplifting totaling $0 to $500, third or subsequent offense, on July 26. Preliminary hearing set for 9:30 a.m. Nov. 25.
— Samantha J. Guerrero, 31, Hastings, was charged with burglary and possession of a burglar’s tools, both on Sept. 17.
