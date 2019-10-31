Police/Sheriff
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Luis Alvarado, 21, homeless, was arrested Tuesday night at 2317 Kruse Ave. Police say he was not allowed to be there and would not leave after various requests from the reporting party and police. A white crystalline substance was later found on his person when he was booked into jail, police say. In Hall County Court Wedneday, Alvarado was charged with possession of a controlled substance and second-degree trespass/defy order to leave. Preliminary hearing set for 11 a.m. Nov. 5.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested eight people on warrants in eight cases. There were 19 calls for service.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Daniele S. Kano, 32, Grand Island, criminal attempt at possession of a controlled substance, $100 fine, 24 months probation. Also guilty of first-offense carrying a concealed weapon, $100 fine, 24 months probation, and possession of less than 1 oz. of marijuana, $300 fine and 24 months probation.
Hall County Court
— Kolbin M. Stonerook, 19, Grand Island, was charged with theft by unlawful taking totaling $1,500 to $4,999 on
— Phillip A. Beckett, 51, Grand Island, was charged with two counts of being an unlicensed dealer, two counts of failure to pay sales tax and two counts of certificate of title violations, all in 2018. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 6.
— Shelby S. Davis, 28, Holstein, attempt of a Class 4 felony, 90 days in jail with credit for four days served, 12 months probation, $300 probation fee.
Driving Under the Influence — Cowboy Tobacco, 32, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, 18 months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days. Also guilty of leaving accident, fail to furnish info, first offense, two days in jail with credit for two days served, 18 months probation, and second-degree false imprisonment, 65 days in jail with 35 days credit, 18 months probation, $450 probation fee; Andrew R. Meier, 38, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, 30 days in jail, driver’s license revoked six months.
