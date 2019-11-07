Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Cary Grant was arrested Tuesday at 2508 Chanticleer St., after police determined that he punched his 11-year-old nephew with a closed fist during an argument. Grant was arrested for intentional child abuse.
— Officers responded to a report of domestic assault at 810 15th St. E. on Tuesday evening. Police talked to Christopher Schleicher, who admitted to slapping his girlfriend in the face during an argument, officers say. A records check showed Schleicher had one prior conviction for domestic assault. He was arrested for third-degree domestic assault with a prior conviction.
— A Westridge Middle School student reported being verbally threatened by another student Tuesday. Both of the students are 12-year-old males.
— Five Points Bank reported receiving a counterfeit $20 bill in a deposit from Casey’s General Store at Highway 281 and Capital.
— Bethany Eck reported that someone entered her home at 308 S. Kimball and took items in a burglary.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested six people on warrants in seven cases. There were 23 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Court report
Hall County Court
— Tyler Pohlman, 35, Hampton, Iowa, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and driving under suspension, both on Monday. Preliminary hearing set for 10:30 a.m. Jan. 7.
— Brian L. Robinson, 29, third-degree assault, 20 days in jail with credit for seven days served, 12 months probation, $300 probation fee, Also guilty of obstructing a peace officer, 20 days jail, 12 months probation, and first-offense resisting arrest, 20 days jail, 12 months probation.
— Tara L. Carr, 33, Grand Island, committing child abuse negligently with no injury, four days in jail with credit for four days served, 18 months probation, $450 probation fee.
Driving under the influence: Adam D. Hinrikus, 37, Grand Island, DUI-breath, second offense, $500 fine, 49 days in jail with credit for 49 days served, 18 months probation, driver’s license revoked 18 months, orderd not to drive 45 days, ordered to pay $450 probation fee; Michael J. Ward, 42, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, six months probation, license revoked 60 days; Jose Martinez, 33, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, second offense, $500 fine, 90 days in jail with credit for 59 days, driver’s license revoked 18 months, ordered not to drive 45 days. Also guilty of atempt of a Class 4 felony, 90 days in jail, and DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, seven days in jail with one day’s credit, driver’s license revoked six months..
