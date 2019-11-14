Police/Sheriff
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Tyrene Sentelle reported a burglary Sunday at 4116 Norwood Drive. A basement window had been pushed into the basement, but nothing appeared to be missing from the home.
— Bernardo Campa reported that his 2006 Dodge Charger was stolen earky Tuesday from 2928 E. Highway 34. He started his vehicle to warm it up before leaving work around 1:45 a.m. At about 2 a.m., he discovered his vehicle missing.
— A 30-year-old female reported a sexual assault that occurred in Septmber in Grand Island.
— Shandell Escalera was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance early Tuesday. Police were summoned on a call about a suspicious person to 2114 W. Second St. As police spoke with Escalera, she admitted to having drug paraphernalia in her bag, police say. A search of her bags turned up Hydrocodone prescribed to another person. She was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance. A search by jail staff located three bags of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
— Juan and Angelica Mares reported a burglary at 524 Lambert St. They arrived home Sunday evening to find the front door to their residence left wide open and the odor of marijuana in their garage. Nothing was found to be missing.
— Michelle Reed was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia Tuesday morning. Police say she atempted to get through airport secruity with those items.
— Jose Nunez-Lopez reported that he was a victim of theft by extortion over a period of five months, totaling $31,988.
— Police observed a vehicle failing to stop at a stop sign on Fonner Park Road as it turned right from Sylvan Street Monday evening. The officer activated his overlead lights as the car drove in and out of the Goodwill Industries parking lot. A traffic stop was attempted but the vehicle accelerated well past the speed limit. The suspect vehicle was later stopped at Piper Street and Old Potash. The driver, later identified as Josue Christensen-Medina, fled on foot. He failed to stop for police and comply with verbal commands. He was arrested for two stop sign violations, felony flight to avoid arrest, obstruction and driving during suspension.
— Anthony McGee reported a possible burglary attempt Friday night at 659 Failey Place. Someone tried to force entry into a building.
— A male reported his roommate threatened him with a knife Friday at 311 E. Third St.
— Emmanuel Yezinai was arrested Friday at 1602 W. Second St. for his fourth DUI offense, driving during suspension with prior arrests and driving with an open alcohol container.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested four people on warrants in five cases. There were 22 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Rene V. Rodriguez Jr., 26, Grand Island, contempt of court, seven days in jail with credit for seven days served.
— Carlos Guiermo Quezada, 26, Grand Island, possession of an exceptionally hazardous drug with intent to distribute, 60 months probation, $1,500 probation fee.
— Macy Bieber-Ramirez, 19, Grand Island, attempt of a Class 2 felony, five years probation, 90 days in jail with 90 days credit for time served, $1,500 probaiton fee.
Hall County Court
— Cary W. Grant, Grand Island, was charged with committing child abuse intentionally with no injury on Nov. 5. Preliminary hearing set for 10 a.m. Jan. 17.
— Christopher L. Schleicher, 49, Grand Island, was charged with third-degree domestic assault with prior a offense on Nov. 5. Preliminary hearing set for 2:30 p.m. Jan. 7.
— Benjamin J. Earhart, 35, address unknown, was charged with committing burglary on July 17. Preliminary hearing set for 11:30 a.m. Jan. 21.
— Joseph Williams, 25, Grand Island, was charged with possession of child pornography and enticement through an electrical communication device, both on Sept. 30. Preliminary hearing set for 3:30 p.m. Jan 21.
— Jeremy L. Ford, 26, Salt Lake City, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, first-offense DUI-alcohol and speeding, all on Nov. 5. Preliminary hearing set for 11 a.m. Jan. 21.
Driving Under the Influence — Jose Ramon Lozoma, 57, Wood River, third-offense DUI, $1,000 fine, 150 days in jail, driver’s license revoked 15 years, no driving 45 days, $369.25 bond forfeiture. Also guilty of failure to appear when on bail, 150 days in jail.
Clarification
Different Alfonso Arvizo
The Alfonso Arvizo whose name was in the paper Oct. 22 is 19 years old. The 52-year-old Alfonso Arvizo who also lives in Grand Island was not involved in an incident Oct. 19 in which marijuana may have been involved.
