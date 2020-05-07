Birth announcement
GEORGE — To Anthony and Arryn (Meza) George of Hastings, a son born May 3, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
— On Tuesday evening, police responded to Walmart South, 3501 S. Locust St., in reference to a trespassing case. Police spoke to Paige Chase, who had been given a stay-away letter from Walmart properties. As police spoke with Chase, she admitted to taking several items of value. In addition, Paige she said Dominic Quaintance took various items from Walmart as well. All of the items of value were returned to Walmart. Quaintance was arrested for theft by shoplifting, with four prior convictions, and first-degree criminal trespass. Chase was issued a citation for theft by shoplifting and first-degree criminal trespass.
— Police responded to 2323 Bellwood Drive early Wednesday in regard to a verbal domestic disturbance in progress. Police were told that Jason Roder had broken into the residence and that there was a 10-year-old juvenile in the home who was very scared. Police say the boy appeared distraught. Police say Roder had been staying at the residence. However, he had kicked in the door that evening after an argument with his ex-girlfriend. Roder is being referred for child abuse.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested no one on warrants Tuesday. There were 11 calls for service. For more information, visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.