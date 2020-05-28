Birth announcements
BRANDENBURG — To Cedric Brandenburg and Shelby Pullins of Grand Island, a son born May 7, 2020,at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
SIMS — To Evan and Tasha (King) Sims of Grand Island, a daughter born May 20, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Mitch and Vicki Sims of Grand Island, Wayne King of Kellogg, Idaho, and the late Julie Vanwinkle. Great-grandparents are Elle Mae and Kenneth Dahms of Grand Island, Larry and Betty Lou King of Isanti, Minn., and Alene Holland of Sartell, Minn.
ERBES — To Darin and Kira (Creigh) Erbes of Grand Island, a son born May 20, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are John and Brenda Creigh and Mike and Linda Erbes, all of Grand Island.
BUSHHOUSEN — To Brady and Cory (Sorahan) Bushhousen of Grand Island, a daughter born May 20, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.
DEEPE — To Dillon and Bridgette (Ginn) Deepe of Trumbull, a son born May 20, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Shirley Ginn of Trumbull, Dave and Sue Deepe of Shickey and Jessica Jalali of Fairmont.
HERMANSEN — To Thomas and Rachel (Ohlman) Hermansen of Central City, a daughter born May 20, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Lance and Scherry Hermansen of Worms and David and Debra Ohlman of Polk.
— On Tuesday night, Jahir Chavez-Robledo was observed driving a white Nissan Sentra while at the intersection of Stolley Park Road and South Locust Street. Chavez-Robledo had just fled from the officer within a few minutes and is known to not have a valid driver’s license. The officer activated the overhead lights to attempt a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to yield the right of way and fled at a high rate of speed, exceeding the posted 35 mph limit while southbound on Locust. Chavez-Robledo was referred for speeding, driving during suspension, a traffic signal violation and felony flight to avoid arrest.
— Jerry Dickinson reported a burglary at property belonging to J&B Rentals, 411 E. 15th St. An unknown subject entered the property by opening a keypad-secured door without causing damage to the door, and stole items belonging to J&B Rentals, Benjamin Yax and Elvia Saquiche-Garcia. The crime took place between Friday and Tuesday.
— James Bratcher reported his unsecured 2002 Nissan Frontier pickup (with the keys left inside) was stolen from where he had parked it in front of his residence at 409 E. Ninth St. Bratcher called a short time later to report he had located the vehicle parked in a nearby apartment complex parking lot.
— Tim Chagnon reported a burglary Tuesday at Werner Painting, 1207 W. South Front St. The front window to the business had been broken and a cordless paint sprayer was stolen from inside.
Law enforcement arrested one person on a warrant in one case. There were 17 calls for service. For more information, visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Andrew Chapter No. 41, OES will not meet on June 1. In Sunday’s paper, a club note sent to the paper noted that the group would meet then, but was later advised not to gather until a later date.
