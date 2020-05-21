Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The crimes listed below are felonies.
— Michelle Knauer reported that her roommate, Maysi Hernandez Polanco, threw an Amazon Kindle into her face after asking about money Polanco owed her. The alleged assault occurred Tuesday night at 2024 Cottage St. The Amazon Kindle struck Knauer in the face under her left eye, which caused visible signs of injury. The Amazon Kindle screen was broken as a result. Polanco was arrested for second-degree assault, use of a weapon (non-firearm) to commit a felony and criminal mischief.
— Jerry Dickinson and J&B Rentals reported a burglary at 1415 W. S. Front St. Someone entered an enclosed gated/fenced area and stole security cameras. The crime occurred between March 5 and Tuesday.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested two people on warrants in two cases. There were 11 calls for service. For more information, visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Deputies made a weapon offense arrest Tuesday evening at Dollar General in Wood River.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.