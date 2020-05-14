Police/Sheriff
Grand Island Police
The crimes listed below are felonies.
— Tanner Chilewski reported that his 2017 Chevy Silverado was stolen from the driveway at 923 N. KImball on Monday. The vehicle was unlocked, with keys in the vehicle. There was a 9mm firearm in the Silverado. The vehicle was recovered. The case is open.
— Marla Conley’s 2013 GMC Yukon was reported stolen Tuesday morning from the driveway of 1320 N. Wheeler. The case is open.
— Juan Quiroz on Tuesday reported being followed around town by another male who then threatened him with a black handgun. The case is open.
— Damian Rodriquez reported that he gave a male suspect permission to take his 2000 Chevy Equinox to go to the store and return it immediately on Monday. The suspect did not return the vehicle to 1310 E. Fifth St. and blocked his number and any additional means of contacting him by the victim. Rodriquez said his wallet and contents were in the vehicle. There are no plates on the vehicle as Rodriquez just purchased it. The case is open.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested three people on warrants in three cases. There were 14 calls for service. For more information, visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
