Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Officers responded to a report of an attempted arson Tuesday evening at 2122 N. Broadwell.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested six people on warrants in seven cases. There were 26 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Nicholas J. Samway, 21, Grand Island, committing child abuse negligently with no injury, 24 months probation, 90 days in jail, $600 probation fee. Also guilty of contributing to the delinquency of a child, 24 months probation.
Hall County Court
— Makenzie Royle, 21, Grand Island, was charged with two counts of failure to appear when on bail (felony), both on Feb. 27, and two charges from March 3, possession of 1 oz. or less of marijuana, first offense, and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Preliminary hearing set for 3 p.m. April 28.
— Gregory C. Dowdy, 40, homeless, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, obstructing a peace officer, first-offense resisting arrest and possession or use of drug paraphernalia, all on Tuesday. Arraignment set for 11 a.m. March 5.
— Dennis A. Castro, 52, Grand Island, was charged with committing third-degree domestic assault, with a prior offense, on Dec. 1. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. March 18.
Driving under the influence: Thomas Vandenheuvel, 72, Coopersville, Mich., enhanced DUI, $500 fine, seven days in jail with credit for four days served, driver’s license revoked one year. Also guilty of first-offense carrying a concealed weapon, seven days in jail, and possessing or consuming from an open alcohol container, $75 fine. Nancy K. Tjaden-Nolan, 60, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, nine months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days. Also guilty of refusal to submit to pretest, $75 fine.
